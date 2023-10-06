Josue and Radovan Pankov are still in custody after being taken away in handcuffs from the team bus. The dynamics of the facts are yet to be clarified. Outrage from the Polish Prime Minister

The Prime Minister and Polish football authorities have demanded explanations from the Netherlands after two Legia Warsaw players were arrested on suspicion of ill-treatment following clashes with police after the Conference League match against AZ Alkmaar. Josue and Radovan Pankov remained in custody in the Netherlands, while the rest of the team returned to Poland. Both players had been taken off the team bus by police. It is unclear what caused the scuffles after the 1-0 defeat in yesterday’s match. Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki said he had instructed Polish diplomats to investigate. Morawiecki said on X that “Polish players and fans must be treated according to the law. There can be no violations.”

The general secretary of the Polish Football Federation, Lukasz Wachowski, asked his Dutch counterparts for explanations and also from UEFA, which for its part said it was gathering evidence to consider possible disciplinary measures. Clubs are in fact held responsible for the behavior of their fans in the stadiums of European matches. Legia fans stormed the entrance gates, clashing with stewards and police, causing one officer to faint. Some supporters took police batons and pepper gas and entered without tickets, the Dutch police said in a statement. After the match, law enforcement reportedly blocked some exits, which sparked the clashes. The president of Legia, Dariusz Mioduski, was also hit in the face by a policeman, with other staff members beaten with truncheons. Mioduski is a Harvard-educated lawyer and member of the Board of Directors of the Court of Arbitration for Sport.