TEL AVIV – The Israeli military announced that 123 of its soldiers had been killed since fighting broke out with the Palestinian Hamas group at the weekend.

The Times of Israel website reported that the Israeli army released the names of 38 other soldiers killed in fighting over the past three days, bringing the overall toll to 123.

Meanwhile, the number of Israelis who have died so far has reached 900 people, while the number of injured victims is 2,616 people, as quoted from Anadolu, Tuesday (10/10/2023).

As for Israeli prisoners being held in Gaza, no exact number has been released by the Israeli authorities. Although the Israeli army announced that they had informed more than 100 families that their relatives were being held hostage by Hamas.

Israel’s UN Ambassador Gilad Erdan estimated the number of Israeli hostages at between 100 and 150 people.

Hamas launched al-Aqsa’s Operation Storm against Israel on Saturday morning, firing a barrage of rockets and infiltrating Israel by land, air and sea. It said the surprise attack was a response to the storming of the al-Aqsa Mosque in occupied East Jerusalem and increasing Jewish settler violence against Palestinians.

In retaliation, the Israeli military launched Operation Iron Sword against Hamas in the Gaza Strip.

The number of Palestinians killed by Israeli forces in Gaza has risen to 704, including 143 children and 105 women, the Gaza-based Ministry of Health said on Tuesday morning. It said the number of injured had risen to around 4,000.

