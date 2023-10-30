loading…

Israeli troops clashed with Hamas and Islamic Jihad groups in the West Bank. Photo/Illustration

WEST BANK – Armed clashes between militant groups Hamas and Jihad Islam with the team Israel doesn’t just happen in Gaza Strip . The two groups said they were also fighting Israeli forces in the Israeli-occupied West Bank city of Jenin.

The Palestinian Health Ministry said four people were killed there and Israel said it managed to kill the Islamic Jihad leader as well as three gunmen. They died in a firefight with Israeli troops when the military carried out an attack on the West Bank city of Jenin.

The official Palestinian news agency Wafa reported that Wiam Iyad Hanoun, 27, identified online as the founder of the Islamic Jihad branch of the Jenin Brigades, was killed by Israeli gunfire, along with three other gunmen, amid heavy fighting in the Jenin city refugee camp.

The three other gunmen who died were identified as Amir Abdullah Sharbaji (25), Nawras Ibrhaim Zidane Bajawi (28), and Musa Khaled Jayarin (23) as quoted by the Times of Israel, Monday (30/10/2023).

The Israeli military said troops from the elite Haruv, Duchifat and Duvdevan infantry units, along with Border Police officers and soldiers from the elite Yahalom combat engineering unit, entered the Jenin Refugee Camp.

According to Wafa, 100 military vehicles entered the city along with bulldozers in the morning.

Video from the scene showed Israeli bulldozers destroying roads and building barriers from rubble. Jenin’s iconic arched gate in the city center was one of the victims of destruction.

According to the IDF, soldiers discovered and destroyed explosive devices hidden under the road, a booby-trapped command room, and a car with ammunition and military equipment.

The IDF said soldiers also detained one suspect after weapons parts were found in his vehicle.