In recent days, in conjunction with the Hamas attack in southern Israel, armed clashes have also intensified in the north of the country, on the border with Lebanon. On Monday the Israeli army killed some militiamen who were trying to infiltrate Israeli territory from Lebanon, and an Israeli officer died during the firefight. Furthermore, between Sunday and Monday Hezbollah, the Shiite armed group that dominates above all in southern Lebanon and which has a military force often in the past considered more powerful than the Lebanese army itself, launched rockets and missiles on Israeli territory. Israel responded by bombing some areas within the Lebanese border.

The extension of the conflicts to the border between Israel and Lebanon raises fears that a further front could open up in the war between Israel and the armed groups operating in neighboring countries. The main hypothesis is that Hezbollah, an armed Shiite group allied with Hamas and effectively controlled by Iran, decides to take advantage of the great confusion that occurred in southern Israel with the Hamas attack and therefore open a new front, invading Israeli territory from the north, or in any case carrying out attacks that could divert Israeli forces from Gaza. There is also the rather convincing hypothesis that Hamas and Hezbollah had coordinated the moves between them and that therefore it was already in a certain sense planned that after the Hamas attack the Lebanese group would increase tension on Israel’s northern border.

For this reason, since Sunday the Israeli army has sent huge reinforcements to guard the northern border.

The clashes between Hezbollah and Israel began on Sunday, when Hezbollah launched rockets and missiles into Israeli territory in support of the attack which in the meantime was taking place in the south, around the Gaza Strip. Israel responded by bombing some population centers in Lebanese territory, such as Aita al Shaab and Dhayra. At least three members of Hezbollah died in the bombings: the armed group made public three separate statements, calling them “martyrs”, victims of “Zionist aggression”.

On Monday there was also an infiltration attempt by militiamen who tried to cross the border between Israel and Lebanon and were intercepted by the army, which was patrolling the area with helicopters. An armed clash followed in which at least three militiamen and an Israeli officer were killed. Subsequently, Islamic Jihad, a radical Palestinian group that operates mainly in the Gaza Strip but also has a certain presence in Lebanon and Syria, claimed responsibility for the infiltration attempt.

The main risk is that these clashes could lead to the opening of a new front to the north of Israel. The most serious hypothesis is that Hezbollah, an ally of Hamas and Iran, decides to intervene militarily in Israel. The Israeli response could provoke a new war with Lebanon. The last war between Israel and Lebanon (or rather, between Israel and Hezbollah) was fought in 2006 and always began after a series of clashes on the border. More than a thousand Lebanese died then, most of them civilians.

In Lebanon, along the border, a UN peacekeeping contingent has been present since the 1980s, which would have the task, among other things, of interposing between the fighting parties and trying to avoid conflicts. UN assets have intensified patrols in recent days, but it is unlikely that they can have a significant role in the event of a wider conflict.