Tension outside the Bentegodi stadium, smoke bombs and firecrackers thrown. The over 3 thousand supporters of the Campania club were escorted, over 300 identified

From our correspondent Maurizio Nicita

21 October – Verona

In the area of ​​the Bentegodi stadium in Verona, in the late morning, there were clashes between the police and the Napoli supporters, who used smoke bombs and threw some firecrackers. The police intervened to prevent the visiting fans from entering the market which takes place near the sports facility on Saturdays. Some arrests were made and around a hundred people identified. The helicopters monitor from above the movement of around three thousand Neapolitan fans, escorted. The situation is currently under control.

the daspo

—

The Police Commissioner of Verona, Roberto Massucci, issued 36 Daspos and simultaneous expulsion from the province against the same number of Napoli fans, identified after a brawl that occurred this morning near the Bentegodi stadium. With a premeditated action – reports the Police Headquarters – all wearing hoods, the ultras attempted to contact the local fans near the away sector. Stopped and identified by the police, they were subjected to administrative measures. Another 300 Neapolitan fans were blocked and subjected to identification in the Europa Quadrant area, far from the stadium.

October 21, 2023 (modified October 21, 2023 | 1:38 pm)

