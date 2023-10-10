Clash Royale and Clash of Clans are some of Supercell’s most successful mobile games. The company wants more people to enjoy its titles for iOS and Android, so it unexpectedly announced its arrival on PC.

Through a statement, it was reported that Clash Royale and Clash of Clans can now be played directly on computers, with improved graphics, mouse support and high-performance settings. Of course, these releases are available in select regions for now.

Clash Royale and Clash of Clans can now be played on PC

How to play Clash Royale and Clash of Clans on PC?

The arrival of games on computers was possible thanks to Google Play Games, a program that allows you to enjoy the best Android titles on more devices. This initiative is in Beta phase, so for now it is available in selected regions.

That said, Clash Royale and Clash of Clans can currently be played on PC only in Chile, Canada and Singapore. The titles will be available to more players once Google Play Games expands to other regions. If you want to be part of the program, you must visit this site and download its Beta version.

Supercell stated that its goal is to offer attractive games to PC gaming lovers, so the titles will have various optimizations. Likewise, he invited all his followers to wait for the global launch of Clash Royale and Clash of Clans on computers.

“These 2 games are available now as a soft launch in Canada, Chile and Singapore and will roll out today to all Google Play Games users in these countries. Our dream is to create great games that as many people as possible play for years and that will be remembered forever,” commented the studio.

