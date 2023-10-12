Diseases related to our cardiovascular system have become the greatest risk to our health, especially as our age advances. Monitoring this health involves monitoring many factors, but keeping some of these factors under control is in our hands.

What is it and why is it important? Blood pressure refers to the level of pressure at which blood circulates through the blood vessels. When these pathways constrict for some reason, blood has less room to circulate, which increases blood pressure.

Pressure is a measure of the state of health of our cardiovascular system, since high pressures are related to failures. Monitoring it allows health professionals to intervene preventively to avoid deadly diseases. It must be taken into account that heart diseases are usually among the main causes of mortality in developed countries, and especially among older people.

Milimeters of mercury. The unit of measurement with which blood pressure is measured is millimeters of mercury (mmHg or mm Hg). It is not a standard pressure unit of the decimal metric system, but it can be converted to it, being equivalent to just over 0.133 kilopascals (kPa).

This measurement is due to the fact that blood pressure used to be measured with mercury sphygmomanometers, which is no longer common today (as is the case with thermometers).

The blood pressure measurement is actually double. On the one hand, the maximum pressure reached when the heart pumps blood, the systolic pressure, is measured; and on the other hand, the minimum pressure in our arteries when the heart receives blood instead of pushing it, the diastolic pressure.

Different levels of hypertension. As usual, if we want to take into account the diversity in people, there may be variations in what is considered a normal pressure, but it is common for a blood pressure below 120 and 80 mm Hg systolic and diastolic pressure to be considered normal. respectively.

A blood pressure slightly above 120 mm Hg but below 130 can already begin to be considered high. Hypertension can begin to be diagnosed between 130 and 140 mm Hg. Something similar occurs with diastolic pressure, with levels that could be considered normal-high up to 90 mm Hg and hypertension appearing at that point.

Hypotension: pressure too low. Less dangerous than hypertension, low blood pressure or hypotension also carries its risks. In this case, it is normal for the pressure not to drop below 90 and 60 mm Hg. Low blood pressure can cause mild symptoms such as dizziness and fainting, but it can also have more serious, even life-threatening, consequences.

Take the control. Monitoring our blood pressure is just part of the job when it comes to keeping it under control. There are guidelines both for the prevention of hypertension and for its better management once it appears, although the key is, as usual, in prevention.

Of course each body is unique, but there is a great consensus on what the key habits are when it comes to getting closer to healthy levels, and one of them is exercise. Avoiding a sedentary lifestyle and maintaining daily activity can help, for example walking. Regular aerobic exercise may also be advisable, there are guides on how to improve our physical activity, but consulting a specialist is not out of place either.

Healthy nutrition. The next recommendation is also well known and is to eat healthy. In addition to the usual advice (increase our consumption of fruit and vegetables, reduce ultra-processed foods and sugars) there are some dietary guidelines that are related to improving heart health, specifically reducing salt in our diet.

To help with this work it is a good idea to increase our potassium consumption. This element works as an electrolyte and is capable of counteracting part of the effects of sodium, in addition to helping our heart rate remain constant. Finally, fiber consumption has also been related to better cardiovascular health, in this case not because of its interaction with salt but because of keeping our blood sugar levels more stable.

Tobacco, alcohol and other risk factors. Although tobacco consumption is usually associated with worse lung health and especially cancer, this habit can also harm our cardiovascular health. This is why it is recommended not to smoke as a preventive measure.

Similarly, although we associate alcohol with liver problems, its consumption is not recommended either, although in this case there is some margin for very moderate consumption.

There are more factors of our health that can be linked to our blood pressure and therefore our heart health, such as having diabetes or our body mass. Overweight is one of the best-known risk factors along with age, genetics and habits.

