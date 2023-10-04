Claribel has become the new queen of the board after dethroning the eternal leader of the classification, Alberto. The writer has managed to win the duel of hobbies and has taken the lead in the fight for 100,000 euros with nothing more and nothing less than… 37 squares!

Pablo and Antonio starred in the last duel of the night, in which the first of them was the winner. This means that the undisputed winner of the night and the 10,000 euros is Claribel. We are very happy for her!

As she mentioned in her presentation, she is part of the Cinco Palabras Foundation, which seeks to promote a fairer world through art, so part of this award will probably go to this cause.

Right now, Claribel is in the spotlight of all her colleagues. Just because they’re happy for her doesn’t mean they’re not willing to challenge her. Everyone wants to win the final prize! Will the writer manage to defend her territory?