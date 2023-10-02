AFTERNOON VOICE – Nikita Mirzani’s daughter, Laura Meizani alias Lolly, was recently caught walking in the social services area, London.

Previously, Vadel Badjideh’s lover admitted that he had left Mami Eda’s house.

After running away from her mother’s residence, Lolly appeared to be living in an apartment.

This was recorded in a video he shared via his personal social media account.

In the midst of the news circulating, a video recently emerged of Lolly walking on the sidewalk.

Quoted from the TikTok account @simplify1707, Monday (2/9/2023) Lolly was seen walking along the sidewalk wearing casual clothes.

The area is thought to be in the social services area.

As a result of the recording, many felt that Lolly had lied to the public.

Actually it is not currently in London.

So many people think that the apartment Lolly lives in is not real.

But it’s just a hoax displayed to the public.

Whether this is true or not, no one can be sure.