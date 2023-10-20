A new free game is available right now on Steam so you can claim it forever, but you’ll have to be quick as there are only a few hours left for it.

Join the conversation

Los steam players You are in luck, since the Valve platform is currently offering a completely free game available for a limited time. A measure that adds to what is usual on the part of the digital store of titles for PC, which recently added 27 free games to its immense catalog. In case this doesn’t seem enough to you, there is also another promotion at the moment through which You can get a new game for free on Steam, although you will have to hurry, since it will only be available for a few hours.

In this way, you will have to claim it before tomorrow, October 21, at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), at which point the promotion that allows you to get the new free Steam game will end. The proposal in question is Cyptark and once you download it it will be yours forever, so You can play it whenever you want, because it will be permanently added to your catalog of titles available on the Valve platform. Therefore, don’t waste any more time and go for it now.

Download Cyptark for FREE on Steam

Cryptark available totally free on Steam for a limited time

Cryptork is a 2D roguelike shooter that challenges players to board and neutralize procedurally generated alien starships to earn income for their privateer company. Purchase upgraded equipment and weapons to take on more dangerous targets, but be careful, as failure will result in a loss of investment and profits. The decaying alien ships will defend themselves against intruders with a wide variety of cybernetic monstrosities, robots and security systems, all obstacles that must be overcome to achieve victory, that is, the destruction of the central core of the ship system.

Download Cyptark for FREE on Steam

In this way, do not hesitate to get Cryptomark completely free right now so you can keep it forever, although you will have to before next October 21 at 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time) so that it is added to your Valve platform library permanently.

Join the conversation