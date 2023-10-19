Steam is giving away a new video game for all its users permanently, although it will be available for a very limited time.

Join the conversation

Los free steam games They don’t stop and the Valve platform seems very committed to all its users to offer them great experiences without them having to pay a single cent for them. To the 6 free games that were recently added to the platform, we should add the 27 free titles that have been available for some time. However, now the digital store has just started one of the promotions preferred by players: the possibility of getting hold of a completely free game forever.

In this way, all those who want to go to Steam to get a completely free game on the Valve platform can do so from this very moment until the next few hours, since Today, October 19, it will no longer be available in this format and it will become a paid game. In this way, it will be better Claim it now to permanently add it to your Steam game library and keep it forever. The title in question is Divinewhich has been available for some time without any cost in the digital store.

Download Divilixa for FREE on Steam

Claim Divilixa for free on Steam and keep it forever

Divilixa is a game that is about struggle, sacrifice and madness. The character wakes up, disoriented, far below the surface, in a dungeon. The place is infested with undead, monsters and other dangerous creatures. This is a 2D action RPG with a top-down view and plays like a simple combat game. The actions available to the player are attack, block, move, and dash/dash. Master the battle with these easy controls. Earn experience, level up, assign new attribute points, and specialize your skill points in a structured skill tree system.

Download Divilixa for FREE on Steam

In this way, do not forget that You can claim Divilixa completely free of charge today and get it forever in your Steam library.

Join the conversation