In recent years many games have been released with norse mythology like Hellblade: Senua’s Sacrifice or Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. However, the standout will always be God of War Ragnarok. On GOG a adventure game that shares a last name and it can be downloaded totally free. Is called Heroine’s Quest: The Herald of Ragnarok and joins a long list of PC games that the store regularly gives away. And if it’s not enough for you, remember that you can get the 44 free Steam games for a limited time.

GOG is a platform property of CD Projekt RED (The Witcher) which has a very peculiar catalogue. Here you can find some retro jewelry both old and current. They often give away games that you can add to your digital library forever and today we have to talk about this role proposal inspired by the Viking world. You only have to enter the game page on GOG and press the button to add it to the basket. This game will surprise you with its wonderful player ratings who have already tried it.

Heroine’s Quest: The Herald of Ragnarok, the Norse fantasy role-playing game

This is a hybrid game between adventure and role playing, where the player controls a character through a beautiful world. Its design is influenced by the classics as you can see in its visual and sound section. This protagonist can be customized with various classes such as the warrior, the sorceress or the rogue and skills that will be useful for combat. Each class has its own solution to the challenges and puzzlesbeing able to cast spells or activate traps.

The last of the Ice Giants has sworn to turn the world into ice, so the player’s objective will be to avoid it. A young heroine is called to fight itbut first he must survive the harsh environment, fight hostile trolls, and deal with many creatures and characters from classical Norse myths.

The game is simple, but it hides a lots of possibilities and has been voted one of the best RPGs of all time. This free a GOG and has texts in 7 different languages, including Spanish. If you like more free proposalsremember that you can now enjoy the PlayStation Plus Essentials games for October.

