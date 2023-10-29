GOG is giving away a new game available to all its users, so you’ll have to claim it in the next few hours to make it yours forever.

Join the conversation

Play for free is becoming one of the Practices preferred by PC gamers and is not for less. If Steam offers the possibility of enjoying free games every weekend and also gives away some of them regularly, Epic Games Store does the same every Thursday with its free proposals. The third best-known platform, GOG, is less frequent in this type of practicesbut he also tends to give away games from time to timelike the one that is available right now for a very limited time.

In this way, if you have an active account on the CD Projekt RED platformfrom now on you can Claim a free copy of Blacksad: Under the Skin. However, you will have to be quick, as it will only be available for free until tomorrow, October 30, around 7:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time). Therefore, it will be better that you get it as soon as possible so as not to miss this excellent opportunity to add a really interesting title to your platform catalog.

Reclama Blacksad: Under the Skin GRATIS en GOG

Blacksad: Under the Skin, new free GOG game

A new corruption scandal in the heart of New York’s underworld for the charismatic detective John Blacksad! New York, 1950s: Joe Dunn, owner of a boxing club, is found dead. At the same time, the young promise Bobby Yale, about to face the most important fight of his career, has mysteriously disappeared. Sonia Dunn, Joe’s daughter, takes over the gym and must deal with her financial problems. Besides, hires the services of private detective John Blacksad to investigate the disappearance of Yale. This sinister case will drag our detective to the darkest environments of New York.

Reclama Blacksad: Under the Skin GRATIS en GOG

Therefore, do not hesitate to Get Blacksad: Under the Skin completely free on GOG and add it to your library from the platform forever. However, you have to be quick, as it will only be available until tomorrow, October 30.

Join the conversation