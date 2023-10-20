Nintendo Switch has many varied free games in its catalog. However, sometimes more are added momentarily to celebrate different holidays, such as Halloween. In the following guide we indicate how to redeem seven new free games for the console by following a few simple steps.

How to get 7 free games for Nintendo Switch

From the Wednesday October 25and for a whole week until Halloween, the studio No Gravity Games will give away a terrifying horror game totally free for Nintendo Switch. There is only one thing to keep in mind: you will have to have the game from the previous day to be eligible to redeem the next day’s, so we will have to be consistent if we want to claim them all.

In order to redeem the first game of the promotion, we will have to have a game from the studio already redeemed in our account. If we do not have any games from previous promotions, we can get one free by subscribing to the study’s newsletter through the following link.

As you well know, the promotion consists of seven games in total, one for each day until Halloween. You can go to the studio page to check which game is playing each day.

Finally, as the only drawback, note that This promotion is only available for accounts in the Americas region no parental control (age limit). If you don’t have an American account, it’s very easy to create one to enjoy these games, so you shouldn’t worry!

What do you think? Will you take advantage of this offer of free games on Nintendo Switch? Don’t hesitate to leave it in the comments!