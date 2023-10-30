Suara.com – Young Alumni volunteers from the University of North Sumatra (Sumut) and the University of Riau (USU-Unri) or Civitas Ganjar held an interactive discussion entitled Entrepreneurship Talk.

Civitas collaborated with one of the successful entrepreneurs in Medan to provide material for the discussion which was held at the Kobar Cafe Outlet in Petisah Hulu, Medan Baru District, Medan City, North Sumatra.

The North Sumatra Ganjar Civitas Regional Coordinator, Berry Sitohang, explained that this activity was carried out because he was inspired by the figure of Ganjar Pranowo who was very active in the MSME advancement program in his area.

“We from Civitas Ganjar reflect on Mr. Ganjar who also really cares about MSMEs and creative industries. The evidence is clear in Central Java. We also want to spread that in Medan,” said Berry, written Monday (30/10/2023).

Some of the things discussed in the discussion included tips for starting a business, things that must be prepared, how to manage a business for beginners, and they were even taught how to take care of permits and the legality of the business being created.

A number of youth and students from various areas in Medan City registered themselves in the discussion held by supporters of Ganjar Pranowo.

Berry said that this discussion aims to open new views to young people in Medan about the opportunities for them to start a business.

“The goal for the future is that these young people, even if they don’t immediately open a business, can at least open up a new perspective for them about entrepreneurship,” said Berry.

He also committed that volunteers will continue to hold seminars and discussions on the theme of entrepreneurship in other areas.

Meanwhile, the entrepreneur who was also a speaker in this discussion, Ivan Winarta Ginting, appreciated the initiative of Civitas Ganjar volunteers to hold this discussion.