Rev’It! and Vircos combine their strengths and professionalism to offer a tailor-made product for everyone, not just pilots. Here are the words of Danilo Petrucci and Davide Ioime (Rev’It! Italia)

October 8, 2023

CIV 2024 – The stage of the Enzo and Dino Ferrari racetrack in Imola, unique and important worldwide, was chosen by two large companies for the presentation of their partnership, all in the context of the last race of the 2023 Italian Speed ​​Championship.

We are talking about Rev’It! announcing to the world the merger with VIRCOS (historic company that has made craftsmanship and attention to detail its strong point in tailor-made racing clothing in the world) to complete their range of services, offering the public a unique, accessible and high quality product.

Here is the agreement and what we will see in the coming months in the Rev’It stores!

Rev’It! “Each suit becomes a canvas, and you are the artist, you paint your story.”



Imola – This phrase fully encompasses the intention of the Dutch brand, born in 1995 and which has demonstrated since the beginning of its history its desire to become a reference for the global motorcycle market and he did it!

He took his brand to the roof of the world in 2015 with Kenan Sofuoglu (SSP world title), in MotoGP Danilo Petrucci he brought Rev’It! on the top step of the podium Mugello in 2019 and in the Olympus of world champions with Lorenzo Dalla Porta. All that was missing was the World SuperBike and, in 2022, Spanish Alvaro Bautista achieved this goal, completing the circle of world two-wheel motorsport.

Strong with this great experienceof the partnership with world class drivers, in 2022, decide that it is necessary to take a step further, to provide a service dedicated to the most demanding users who want the best performance for the most coveted clothing in the motorcycle sector: tailor-made leather suits. They therefore decide to open this partnership with VIRCOS, a company recognized throughout the racing world as one of the best in the creation of this tailor-made garment, made in Italy and which makes attention to detail and craftsmanship its strong points.

Today the merger took place and the objective is clear: they want enthusiasts, amateurs and geeks from all over the world to wear the same overallsthe same technology and comfort that i professional drivers.

We have collected the words of the manager Rev’It! Italia, Davide Ioime e di Danilo Petrucci (WSBK Barni Ducati rider), here’s what they said to our microphones, explaining the details of the agreement and where you can get the your new Rev’It! tailor-made suit!.

CIV. NEWS. Rev’It! and Vircos together for a “Made to Measure” project: a word from Danilo Petrucci and Davide Ioime (Resp Italia Rev’It!) (INTERVIEW)