In 2024 all categories of the CIV will be equipped with Dunlop products and many new features are planned for riders and teams in terms of costs and services

October 7, 2023

CIV 2024 – The novelty for CIV 2024 they don’t stop and here, a Imolawas the partnership was presented who will see the mark Dunlop as main sponsor of the Italian Speed ​​Championship (title sponsor) and sole supplier of tires for all categories.

The President will be present at the event Giovanni Copiolitogether with the managers and managers of FMI e Dunlop and below we find their words and the main ones novelty presented:

CIV 2024. Dunlop for everyone and projects for teams



CIV Dunlop – It was in the air that this news would arrive and right here, at the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola was revealed great news from the CIV for the championship 2024: the partnership between one of the most important national championships in the world and one of the leading companies in the study, development and production of tyres, Dunlop.

President Giovanni Copiolilast met at the Racing Night in Misano, visibly excited, introduced the novelty, telling how much it is this partnership between CIV and Dunlop is important which will become “Title Sponsor” of the Championship e single tire supplier for all categories for three years (2024-2025-2026).

The main objective is to continue the trend seen in 2023, with the increase in passionateof the fans of the National Championship, thanks to the spectacularity of the events and the beautiful races seen, the aim is to make the championship grow more and more.

There are several novelty and we managed to get them to tell us that among the opportunities generated by this agreement, we find free bike/tyre tests; this is also a Important topic, but it has not yet been defined how many tests there will be, what they will be like, where they will take place; during the Fair EICMA of November 2023 we will have more precise information.

The CIV Manager spoke at the event, Simone Folgoriwho confirmed the importance of this challenge, also considering the duration of the agreement.

With this partnership it will be possible to Dunlop to develop its products, either racing and road tire technologyon a unique stage in the world, both for the peculiarities of the slopes that for i talents that this championship produces.

The races of Superbike 2023 they are demonstrating a great job on the part of the French company, both for the balance and for the response of the tires to the different weather conditions encountered. They provided for the participants of the CIV an improved offer in terms of prezzo product, a prize money major and many other new features that we will see next EICMA.

Finally, they planned some activities co-marketing useful to the championship, identifying activities the organization of training precisi for image development and visibility and other actions with pilots.

Dunlop: “CIV useful for developing better performing products”



Roberto Finetti (Motorcycle Manager Italia) has been working on this project for several years and told journalists how this step is very important globallygiven their active presence also in other motorcycle environments (off road, road and endurance) their presence as partner part CIV allows the company to have very important data and information, useful for product development which, in the future, we will see on motorbikes around the streets and tracks.

Dunlop has been growing in recent years and has worked a lot in the cadet classes in recent years and, after developing in the categories SuperSport e in Superbikehave managed to generate have decided to increase the commitment for 2024, taking on all the categories (therefore dal CIV Superbike al CIV PreMoto3), a decision that involves a lot of commitment in terms of time, money and the use of trained staff, but also a more complete side service useful for growth of the championship.

Technical project evolution? Yes, they started this project two years ago and have been able to develop it two new products like the slick model for the 600cc (which they didn’t have in the range before) it turned out to be a very competitive product. On a technical level it is clear that they are taking the best path towards it development of their products and diversification across multiple areas.