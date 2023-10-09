Presented in Imola during the last round of CIV 2023, this new format is useful for the growth and maturation of young talents. The move from BMW to Kawasaki of the Roman rider Gabriele Giannini in SSP600 was also announced

CIV 2024 – The news of the CIV 2024 calendar and activities do not stop, after the presentation of the new bikes for the PreMoto3 category, the innovation in the social management of the riders, the new commercial and sporting agreements with Dunlop throughout the championship and the agreement between Rev’It! and Vircos, another new product was presented in Imola great importance:

New Kawasaki Monobrand Trophy within the CIV 2024: Ninja Trophy ZX-4RR 2024.

We chatted with the Manager Kawasaki Italia to understand what the format and all the technical information will be like. Below you will find theprocess to participate to this interesting trophy:

CIV 2024. A new competitive grid for many talents



Ninja Trophy 2024 – In 1984 a motorcycle model was born that made all (or almost all) motorcycle enthusiasts of the time fall in love: the GPZ900R Ninja. Precisely for the fortieth anniversary of the birth of this model that marked the history of motorcycling, the Ninja Trophy ZX-4RR 2024.

During the CIV 2024 stage in Imola, the leaders of the Italian Federation e di Kawasaki Italia presented the initiative to the press, which starts from the new Kawasaki motorcycle model, presented a few days ago in Spain, the ZX-4RR 2024 (here is the video from Moto.it).

Word a Simone Folgori (CIV Manager) who positively welcomes the arrival of this new trophy, among the many innovations announced during this long weekend, marking the primary objectives: “this trophy doesn’t have to be just a sports containerbut of opportunities for companies and sponsors to fully exploit the potential of this initiative, of the CIV and of the racetracks that will host the races, also considering the various types of motorcycles and users that Kawasaki addresses (not just track racing)”.

Enrico Bessolo (Sales Director Kawasaki Italy), underlines the claim of the project, namely “AWAKEN YOUR SUPERSPORT“, where “Awaken” means to awaken, and their intention with this project is precisely to “reawaken the market for small-medium sports cars” throughout Europe. Kawasaki has the will to contribute in this phase of awakening and, after the press presentation which took place a few days, they want to awaken the “Ninja Trophy” which will open its doors 40 years after the launch of the legendary Kawasaki GPZ900r – Ninja del 1984.

But why the single brand and not participation in other trophies/championships? Precisely because there is no specific category in which to fit this model, considering this as “the ideal medium” to go racing on motorbikes.

Riccardo Drisaldi (K-Racing Service – Prodina) is the organizer of the trophy and with the initiative they want introduce young drivers to track racing. Considering the presence of recognized partners who have joined the initiative, i.e Pirelli, Arrow, Motul among others, they are ready to give a competitive and fun bike to all participants, also providing the winners of each race and Kawasaki dealers with Interesting prizes, based on the performance of the motorbikes they will present at this trophy (every detail is being defined). It should be underlined that the bike will have the series engine, stockand cannot be modified in any way.

Cristiano Manchiero e Giovanni Poli of Kawasaki Italia added that the calendar will be shared with the CIV and is being defined (early November will present the dates) and their current dream is to increase the catchment area of ​​the racing world and involve young drivers, girls, passionate drivers and amateurs.

The issue of displacement, 400cc, is important as, previously it was a displacement promoted almost exclusively in Japan. In Europe in recent years, this type of motorcycle has taken hold and they are pushing to put down strong roots for a project from European respite: this championship is only the beginning and could include something bigger in the future, namely the organization of a European Super Final.

Big news: Gabriele Giannini will be a Kawasaki rider in 2024



During the presentation of the project, Riccardo Dresaldi wanted to underline how important safety and the assessment of the skills of the participants are in this event. To be able to instruct and verify what the level of the pilot is, they will think twice professional drivers:

First of all the Italian ss300 champion, Bruno Ieraciformer Prodina driver and young expert in the category, while the second instructor will be the new one Kawasaki rider for SS600 Gabriele Giannini.

Gianninifresh winner of the second National Trophy 1000 trophy in a row, will face this challenge with Prodina, also including various side and preparatory activities for the growth of a trophy and young talents around Europe.

All the technical information on the 2024 Kawasaki Ninja Trophy



The motorbike will be there ZX4-RR 20244-cylinder in-line engine, 400 cc., with 80 horsepower at 14,500 rpm;

The price of the motorbike is: €9,690 (VAT included);

The cost of registering for the Ninja Trophy + Kit = €5,900 (VAT excluded);

Where will you buy it? In the Official Kawasaki dealer network;

Motorcycle availability: starting from October 2024;

Prize pool: being defined (prizes at each round)

Training tutor: Professional Kawasaki riders (Ieraci / Giannini among others);

Final awards: prizes will be provided for the drivers, teams and dealers who participate.

Il What Kit Racing provides?

Registration for the championship (5 rounds, single race); Technical, logistical support and facilities provided by the presence on the track of the structure of the promoter K Racing Sports; Technical material kit for racing motorbike set-up, namely: Complete racing fairings Complete racing exhaust 1 set of tires complete engine protection kit handlebar-footpeg kit brake/clutch lever + air filter protections (the last details of the kit are being defined).