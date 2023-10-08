Races 2, the winners of all categories, the news, the interviews

October 8, 2023

Imola – Last Sunday of CIV, last km to travel for all the riders in what has been a year stupendousand which ends with a very hot weekend, in every sense, especially in the SBK category. The news of the day is the way the queen race ended Superbike:

Zanetti overwhelms Pirro with a spectacular and sensational dynamic. Pirro manages to restart the race but finishes eleventh. The Italian SBK title 2023 and of Lorenzo Zanetti (Broncos Racing). Race2 was won by Alessandro Del Bianco, after a penalty imposed on Luca Bernardi. Third Roberto Tamburini.

Superbike



We are 1 – The last act of the Italian Superbikewhich started with the result still in the balance, with many twists and turns over the course of the year and after race 1 in Imola which saw the fall at the last corner Of Pirro and the victory of Zanettiback at the top of the general classification.

We come to Race 2, we start with these premises and very strong tension in the pitlane. Pole position for Alessandro Del Bianco (Keope Motor Team) and a race that he wants to lead right from the start and in fact he gets in front and pushes. He starts very strong Lorenzo Zanetti (Broncos Racing) and gets in front of Michele Pirro (Barni Racing Team) who finished 5th at the first corner. Second Roberto Tamburini ((Keope Motor Team), third Zanetti and fourth Luca Bernardi (NuovaM2 Racing).

Unfortunately, on the second lap they fall Kevin Manfredi (Penta Motorsport) e Samuele Cavalieri (Nuova M2 Racing) as they tried to move up the rankings with overtaking. After a few laps, Pirro he makes a fast lap and has to push to get to Zanetti (second) and put pressure on him.

Pirro he has pace and shows it with a breathtaking overtaking at Piratella on Zanetti, starting his pursuit at Del Bianco. Zanetti but it remains attached to Pirrothe fight for the title begins!

On the 6th lap, a twist!

Zanetti in an attempt not to let Pirro escape, who in turn had just overtaken Del Bianco, before the Variante Bassa, he overtakes Del Bianco very close to the wall, he succeeds, but comes out disheveled and, before tackling the first bend of the variant, he is unable to avoid Pyrrhus and collide with. Fallen disastrously.

Pirro he returns bruised, as is his Ducati, but with great results stubbornness and honor he tries to move up the rankings to look for the feat (he finds himself last, eleventh).

The race continues, with the leader in the standings Zanetti out of the game and waiting to understand what will happen after this episode to forget; in front of everyone now we find Bernardi, Del Bianco e Drummers.

The first two begin to entertain the Santerno public, with overtaking worthy of the motorcycling encyclopedia. They get to the last bend paired and Alessandro Del Bianco wins race 2 in Imola, also in this case with another twist, given that the first to cross the finish line was Luca Bernardi but Race Direction gave him a penalty for Track Limit. Third under the checkered flag comes the wild card Roberto Tamburini.

There were many controversies and recriminations after the race. Lorenzo Zanetti is the new Italian Superbike champion, after a wonderful season, characterized by continuity of results and always close races. The ending was not needed, regardless of the accident or mistake, which is Zanetti’s first of the season, but for how he finished this race, which promised to be as beautiful and intense as yesterday’s.

Michele Pirro demonstrated today that he could fight until the end on this track which over the years has always been difficult for him, he finished the race, returned to the garage disconsolate, went to hospital to evaluate the state of his ankle (already damaged after the race in India with the MotoGP and which unfortunately confirms fracture of the tibial malleolus) and in any case deserves a big round of applause from everyone.

Thus ends this season, full of emotions and adrenaline, experienced with passion by the public and with intensity by all those involved in the sector.

Congratulations to Lorenzo Zanetti!

General Ranking: 1- Lorenzo Zanetti (Ducati – Broncos Racing 206 points; 2- Michele Pirro (Ducati – Barni Spark Racing) 207 points; 3- Luca Bernardi (Aprilia – Nuova M2Racing) 176 points.

Supersport 600 NG



Race 1 – The Italian Champion Simone Corsi, after yesterday’s celebrations, returns to the track to challenge his rivals for the last race of the year, in what was for him a season to put in the best of memory books .

Let’s get to the race: Yari Montella (Barni Racing), having fixed the technical problem that cost him the disqualification in race 1 and consequently the victory, returns to the grid with the desire to demonstrate and immediately puts himself in front. He chases Andrea Mantovani (Mesaroli Racing) and immediately breaks away from the Yamaha group, Simone Corsi, Filippo Fuligni and Massimo Roccoli.

The two groups split up and the two in front took too much of an advantage to be able to catch up, so it will be a challenge for third place until the last lap, and indeed it is.

They arrive on arrival with Yari Montella ahead, Andrea Mantovani second and third Simone Corsi, who concludes his splendid season on the podium.

Emanuele Pusceddu (J. Angel Racing) manages to obtain the result he wanted: he finishes the championship second in the standings, ahead Massimo Roccoli (Promodriver).

Congratulations to everyone!

General Ranking: 1) Simone Corsi (Altogo Racing Team) 213 points; 2) Emanuele Pusceddu 153 points (J. Angel Racing); 3) Massimo Roccoli (Promodriver) 146 points.

Moto3



Race 1 – Race starts at 4.25pm

General Ranking: 1) Vicente Perez Selfa (GP Project) 258 points; 2) Leonardo Abruzzo (AC Racing Team) 134 points; 3) Cristian Lolli (Cecchini Racing Team) 132 points.

For Moto3



Race 1 – Race starts at 1.25pm

General Ranking: 1) Edoardo Liguori (Pasini Racing) 221 points; 2) Gabriel Tesini (AC Racing Team) 133 points; 3) Gionata Barbagallo (Team Pasini Racing) 115 points.

Supersport 300



Race 1 – Race starts at 5.15pm

General Ranking: 1) Bruno Ieraci (Prodina Racing) 235 points; Oscar Nunez Roldan (Guerrieri Racing) 167 points; Matteo Vannucci (AG Motorsport Italia)) 155 points.