Superbike



Race 1 – The last weekend of the year begins this Saturday with lots of spring temperatures tension in the air.

Green lightdeparture with many jolts, Michele Pirro he starts well but his bike moves a lot and Alessandro Del Bianco surpasses him together with Lorenzo Zanetti who wants to push harder than ever.

Roberto Tamburini wild card started well and makes it clear that he came to excel. Zanetti in the meantime overtakes Del Bianco and off he goes, the track is to his liking and he has declared that he will just have to attack. In the first group we also find Luca Vitali e Luca Bernardi who demonstrate a good pace and remain close to the first three.

Drummers he’s loaded, but he misses the low variant and falls, too bad, a potential protagonist is lost.

Pirro drives very well and they battle closely con Zanettiovertaking him and taking first place again, but Zanetti it doesn’t fit and go back to Rivazzapure spectacle, which does not stop and Pirro passes Zanetti againDel Bianco enjoys the show and at Piratella Zanetti makes an overtaking move never seen before, stupendous. Del Bianco takes advantage of this and passes second, but Pirro overtakes again. What a race!

13 total laps planned, Zanetti kept his promise and it’s putting pressure on Pirrobut the Apulian rider is focused despite the pain in his ankle due to his crash in India with the MotoGP.

Bernardi he has recovered the gap and now the race is in fourth place: Zanetti, Del Bianco, Pirro e Bernardiwhich he manages to overtake Del Bianco for his mistake at the “Variante Alta”.

Last lap, Zanetti closes all the doors, Pirro he wants to pass him but can’t find space, he chases and tries at the “Rivazza”, but Zanetti defends, only the low variant is missing, but Zanetti closes everything and Michele Pirro falls, colliding with Luca Bernardi who remains standing. Under the finish line, a very important victory for Lorenzo Zanettisecond Alessandro Del Bianco and third a Samuele Cavalieri who returns to the podium Pirro he finished ninth, but almost got hit as he crossed the track to get his bike back.

Zanetti returns first in the general classification just 9 points behind Pirro. The situation has been reversed, tomorrow will be a very hot Sunday.

General Ranking: 1) Lorenzo Zanetti (Ducati – Broncos Racing 206 points; 2) Michele Pirro (Ducati – Barni Spark Racing) 197 points; 3) Luca Bernardi (Aprilia – Nuova M2Racing) 156 points.