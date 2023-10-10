CIV 2023 – Pirro, are you serious?



With the Imola weekend The 2023 CIV Italian Speed ​​Championship has ended. An ending full of controversies which had their peak inaccident in which Lorenzo Zanetti and Michele Pirro were protagonists, in the second Superbike race, the one that awarded the title. We all know how it ended: Zanetti’s braking error mowed down Pirro. Zorro was unable to restart the race, while the stoic and generous driver of the Barni Spark Racing Team managed to finish it in eleventh position, despite a painful fracture of the tibial malleolus.

But let’s take a step back. The two had arrived in Imola with Pirro leading the standings with a 9 point advantage over Zanetti. However, in Saturday’s race, still in the chicane before the finish line, Pirro made a mistake and fell, before getting back on his motorbike and finishing in ninth place. His title rival had done well to take advantage of the opportunity and win the race, so the situation was reversed and Zanetti was now leading by 9 points.

Calculator in hand if Pirro had won in Race 2, third place would not have been enough for Zanetti, because with the same score Michele would have won due to the greater number of victories obtained. In the event of victory for the Ducati MotoGP test rider, the Team Broncos native from Brescia would have had to finish behind him. A determining factor in understanding what happened, because at the time of the double crash Pirro was in the lead and in second place was Alessandro Delbianco, who was ahead of Zanetti. At that moment the Brescian had lost the title, and was therefore forced to overtake Delbianco, so as not to let his direct rival escape or in any case to regain that second position which would have made him champion. Concentrated on overtaking the Keope Motor Team driver, Lorenzo arrived very long and found himself in front of Pirro, who was cornering. Even though he held on to the brakes, he hit his rival and they both fell.

This is the crude examination of the facts, which were followed by controversies that I would have preferred not to read (or hear). That Zanetti intentionally hit Pirro is completely absurd. Anyone who says this doesn’t know or follow motorcycle racing, but above all doesn’t know Lorenzo, his career and his story. In April 2022 at Misano Zanetti was the victim of a serious accident that called into question not only his career, but also his health. To think that to win the Italian title the Brescian invented a kamikaze action, which could also have had serious physical consequences for both, is beyond all logic. Unfortunately, I am not surprised that many on social media (and not only) have attacked him, while I was very surprised and sorry for Michele Pirro’s statementsan expert driver who, while understanding his disappointment at what happened, should not have indulged in statements more like a “fan” than the serious professional he actually is.

“They told me that yesterday Zanetti would have said “either glory or gravel” – this is the declaration of the Ducati test rider reported in his team’s press release – “Good for him today the glory and for us the gravel. Already yesterday he made a series of overtakes beyond the limit, and instead of sanctioning him they complimented him… The crash and my injury today are the result of his actions that were out of his control. He didn’t win the fastest driver, but the most incorrect one. Now I will have to have surgery and will be forced to miss the tests with the MotoGP.”

There’s no need to go into detail about it similar statements which unfortunately only have the effect of fueling controversy and unleashing “conspiracy theorists” rantings. Things that motorcycling really doesn’t need.

The hope and wish is that Pirro can recover quickly from the injury, that he can get back on the bike soon and that perhaps, with a cool head, he can review what he said. I am convinced that Michele knows very well that what happened was only the result of a driving errorin a difficult and anachronistic chicane, where he too had made a mistake the day before and fallen.

Unfortunately what decided the 2023 CIV Superbike was not the only accident that occurred in low variant, a funnel where there were contacts and falls in almost every class. Imola is a fascinating “old style” track, but that last variant, preceded by a short straight edged by a wall, has always been the cause of accidents. Motorcycles or riders who slip often find themselves on the finishing straight, with the risk of being hit. Fortunately, the low speeds mitigate the effects of accidents, but that is a stretch of track that should be modified if it were not for the fact that unfortunately the shape of the Romagna track, with the track “wedged” between the pits and the grandstands, does not make this possible.