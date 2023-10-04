6th and final round of the Italian Speed ​​Championship from Friday 6th to Sunday 8th October. Open fight for the SBK and SS600 title

October 5, 2023

Imola – About this one legendary tracka temple, an almost sacred place named after Enzo and Dino Ferrari (which celebrates 70 years of history in 2023), yes will conclude the 2023 Italian Speed ​​Championship which, up until now, has given us many emotions and always intense challenges in every category, in particular in the two main categories: Superbike e Supersport 600 Next Generation.

Michele Pirro chasing double figures, those 10 Italian titles which would take him to the Olympus of the unforgettable (along with Giacomo Agostini,16 titles and Tarquinio Provini 11 titles) but Lorenzo “Zorro” Zanetti he hasn’t given up a race in 2023 and, with his grit and determination, he will fight with a knife between his teeth to bring home the first Italian title of his life. Pay attention to wild card Roberto Tamburini who can throw the cards on the table.

In SSP 600 There’s a veteran who wants to make his mark: Simone Corsi he is close to the title and the only opponent who will be able to worry him will be the team driver J. Angel: Emanuele Pusceddu. Important wild card present in Imola: Yuri Montella.

In the CIV Women there will be the final challenge for the title between Roberta Ponziani e Sara Cabriniafter the last stage in Varano de Melegari won by the Yamaha standard bearer.

While in Moto3, Premoto3 e SS300 the titles have already been awarded at the Mugello Circuit to their respective teams Vicente Perez Selfa, Edoardo Liguori e Bruno Ieraci.

Superbike – Title still in the balance: who will win it? Will Pirro, Zanetti or Bernardi perform the miracle?



Superbike – All ready, the curtain will rise on Saturday 7 October, the actors are readyto make us dream in this one of the championships more balanced than the last years of the CIV and there are still 50 points up for grabs.

The first actor is Michele Pirro: 9 times Italian champion, fresh from competitions in MotoGP as Enea Bastianini’s replacement and who, with his Ducati Barni Spark, he won the last two races at Mugello. Lorenzo Zanettithe second actor of this Italian scene has always reached the podium in 2023 and also at Mugello he gave his all to get the podium which was not easy. There are nine points that separate themwe can’t wait for the green light.

Luca Bernardi (Aprilia Nuova M2) will want to maintain the positive trend of its last part of the season and has the task of not being overtaken in the general classification, even if mathematically with 47 points away from Pirro, it can challenge for the title.

But there is a pilot, who has already shown Sparks at Mugello and will also appear in Imola as a wild card: Roberto Tamburini riding the Keope Motor Team Yamaha, always alongside Alessandro Delbianco which has always shown great battles in Imola.

Supersport 600 Ng



Supersport 600 NG – 43 are the points that Simone Corsi has an advantage over Emanuele Pusceddu (Yamaha J Angel) in the general classification.

I’m a nice nest egg and the Roman rider of the Yamaha AltoGO team will be able to close the games as early as Saturday: but the presence of the strong pilot Yari Montellawhich presents itself in Imola as a wild card with the Ducati Barni Spark, can certainly be a theme especially in the brawl between the ups and downs of Imola.

Il third place but it really is uncertain: there are three drivers who can reach the last step of the podium, let’s talk about Massimo Roccoli (Yamaha Promodriver) 120 punti, Luca Ottaviani (MV Agusta Extreme) 117 points e Marco Bussolotti (Yamaha Axon Seven) 114 points, with Ottaviani more excited than ever after the excellent results at Mugello and the improving performance of his MV Agusta.

Moto3



Moto3 – Title already assigned to Vicente Perez Selfa (2WP GP Project) during the Mugello stage, after a championship clearly dominated by the Spaniard.

But the podium will still have to be awarded Leonardo Abruzzo e Cristian Lolli they want to get behind the Spanish driver

119 points for Abruzzo and 118 points for Stupid. 1 point between the two, while behind them there is a certain Elia Bartolini (Lucky Racing Team) who has a gap of only 10 points from Lolli and we know that the large group of this Moto3 will be able to tell us many twists and turns.

Premoto3



Premoto3 – Edoardo Liguori (2WP Pasini) Talento Azzurro FMI is the Italian Premoto3 champion, but he will not be present in Imola (the European Talent Cup awaits him in Aragon).

For second place Gabriel Tesini (Brevo AC Racing), Jonathan Barbagallo (2WP Pasini) e Pierfrancesco Venturini (Brevo AC Racing) are contained in just 7 points and Cristian Borrelli (Buccimoto) chases with eight points behind Venturini. Nothing is defined yet.

Supersport 300



Supersport 300 – Abruzzo celebrated its Italian SS300 champion, Bruno Ieraciwho will still want to leave a positive mark in Imola too.

Behind his back, Oscar Nunez Roldan (Kawasaki Guerreri) with 156 points, 21 more than Matteo Vannucci (winner of the last two races at Mugello) are playing for the other positions on the final podium.

With 119 points we find Emanuele Cazzaniga (Yamaha Racestar) who knows he has 50 points available to grab one of the noble positions of the CIV 2023.

CIV Women



CIV Women – Roberta Ponziani (Yamaha) e Sara Cabrini (Kawasaki) are still playing for the 2023 CIV Women’s title.

In Varano during the last race, Ponziani had the upper hand and this result brings her nine points ahead of Cabrini, who in turn declared she wanted to fulfill this dreambeating its main rival this season and taking home the tricolor.

Events, TV, Tickets and Info



TV – The LIQUI MOLY Round can be seen on FedermotoTV. For FMI members the races will be free by activating the “FMI membership package”. For all other users there will be the “One round” package, with a single race weekend. We remind you that the CIV races will also be broadcast live by Sky Sport MotoGP and deferred by MS MotorTV.

Tickets – Can be purchased on Ticketone (click here to purchase) and at the racetrack on race days.

“Pilots & New Media: evolutions and opportunities” – The tools that digital media make available will be the theme of this workshop “Drivers & New Media: evolutions and opportunities” which will take place on Friday 6 October at 6.45pm in the press room of the Imola Autodrome.

A meeting regarding the changes that a professional driver has to face today, considering the arrival of new communication tools such as social media.