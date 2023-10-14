City Safari Barcelona is one of the Pokémon GO events that the community has fallen in love with the most, and that has taken place since October 13and is still valid at this time, although it ends on October 14, 2023. The Pokémon City Safari has finally arrived in Spain.

And the truth is that the performance and reception of the game event has been outstanding for most of the Pokémon GO trainer community. A few days ago we informed you about everything you could find at the Barcelona event.

Help Professor Willow in the Barcelona event has delighted the players.

There are many coaches who have paid the 12€ to enjoy exclusive Pokémon GO events in Barcelona. The coaches have been generally happy with the number of unique Pokémon to get.

Challenges and tasks have been entered correctly within the estimated time of the event.

A total of 24,000 players have participated in the event. Skiddo has been one of the most searched Pokémon in City Safari Barcelona.

Tell us if you enjoyed the event and what it has seemed like to you during these days.

Official event information