In recent days we have had the opportunity to delve into City of Mistsetting out into this new one Noir style narrative adventure e NeoNoirpublished by Illyon Island Editions e Son of Oak Studio. Brace yourselves, because you’re about to experience an exciting cinematic supernatural investigative role-playing game.

A book of plots and legends

The illustrations they show us the elements of the city, the crime scenes and the moments of reflection and evolution of the “Chosen“. This will be the role that the player will play, and which will lead him to alter his path, as something supernatural or legendary it’s starting to emerge from his person.

Inside the player’s manual are present mode e methodologies aimed at the creation of one’s chosen one, and the themes that characterize his person. There is also numerous examples and illustrations on the possible origins and objectives and the role played by the player, accompanied by the regulation. The game structure is based on a sequence scheme comic or film cinematic, which he will expose the events as scenesproviding periods of pause, or interludes, using flashbacks and voiceover scenes to enrich the narrative.

The chosen ones will be guided by Directornarrator and referee introduced as Master of Ceremonies (or Master of Ceremonies), who will provide the cases to be solved and will lead the players towards the discovery of the foreign presences (Mythos) that begin to awaken within them, or to prevent their current “I” (Logos) is swallowed up by this new person.

The Mythos are legendary presences which awaken in the chosen ones, and can be of any kind, from real to imaginary, from Julius Caesar to King Arthur or Cinderella and Thor’s hammer, providing players and antagonists supernatural abilities inherent to their myth. Such abilities will not be perceived by ordinary people, or dormant, because of the fog that hides the supernatural and alters the memories of everyone within the city, with the exception of the awakened, who are not entirely immune to it.

The man behind the fog

In addition to the Player’s Handbook, the Master of Ceremonies Manualwhich features similar style and illustrations focusing on settings of city places e monologues overs. This includes the necessary for create the environmentsi dangersThe antagonistshey non-playable characters always interpreted by the session master.

It doesn’t end here, you will also find the storytelling methodologieso moves of the master of ceremonies applicable to structure scenes in a cinematic way, such as:

il monologue to introduce a case to be investigated; provide a summary of previous sessions; L’interlude to separate one main scene from another and allow progression in the players’ themes; The flashback to provide clues in cases, and add new non-player characters; the off-screen scenes with the aim of exposing relevant information to the players while keeping it foreign to their chosen ones; the credits at the end of a session to summarize events and provide narrative material that can be used in the following one.

Finally, inside the manual there is also a prefabricated case to introduce you to the game, and be a guideline in creating future custom cases.

A game within a story

The rules of City of Mist are partially based on the “Powered by the Apocalypse” game system, presented in 2010 by D. Vincent Baker in his revolutionary Apocalypse World, where the story arises from the conversations and choices of the players. The dice throwing system used requires due D6, to decide success in game situations or player choices. The values ​​from 1 a 6 indicate failureyes 7 a 9 minimal success e from 10 upwards maximum success.

In the initial phase, players will be asked to create their chosen one by providing him with a namea task as a detective or househusband and 4 themes,

divided between Logos themes, indicating motivations, qualities, and even more important ones the defects of their daily lives and temi Mythos, covering the qualities, motivations, and weaknesses of emerging or pre-existing Legendary skins. The qualityor attributes of a theme, in game are translated as capacity of the character, such as owning a car, knowing martial arts or using magic, giving the possibility of making dialogue choices different and unexpected.

Attributes also provide bonus on successful launch of the die in the “Moves” (actions applicable during scenes) undertaken by players to resolve situations, collect clues or gain an advantage. Flaws and weaknesses are very important, as they are not only disadvantages in rolling the dice, but narrative fuel for the evolution and development of one or more themes: every time you overcome a situation in which a disadvantage due to defects was imposed by rolling the dice, it will be possible to earn an attention point on the relevant theme sheet. Tick ​​all the attention boxes of a theme, it can be developed according to the table in the manual.

The reasons for the themes indicate the actions to be taken to improve them by gaining attention points. In fact, acting against your theme or ignoring it for many scenes will fill the fracture and/or disappearance boxes on the theme cards with one point, leading to the loss of them one once filled.

Losing and gaining themes is an integral part of the experience, as once a Logos theme is lost it will be replaced by a Mythos one and vice versa, altering the character’s abilities and narrative balance and toadding new plot elements such as nemeses and traumas. After the players have created the chosen ones and their themes, the Master of Ceremonies will introduce them to a prelude scene, where they will establish their own dynamics and relationships, which will then be used to create the extra group theme sheet. Once this phase is completed, the master of ceremonies will examine the group’s themes and direct them towards a case to solve, creating situations and managing the meetings present in the scenes.

Final Conclusions

City of Mist it’s a role-playing game with a thousand possibilities, capable of making every game different and exciting, where the only limit is the player’s imagination. This RPG is highly recommended to all mystery fansantiheroes and superheroes ready to discover and face everything their fog-shrouded city has to offer.