With a goal from Calderolli the Volpi Salerno won the first day of the Main Round. Thrill at the end: the post saves Dalcin, it’s 1-0 at PalaSele

Pietro Santercole

26 October – MILAN

It could have ended with a success with multiple goals, but also with a sensational and unfair draw, given Belanik’s post 35″ from time. In the end what matters is that Città di Eboli begins the Main Round of the Champions League currently taking place at the PalaSele with a precious 1-0. A flash from Calderolli decides in the first half.

kusnir paratutto

Samperi’s Volpi dominate far and wide, even once they took the lead with Azzurro Calderolli after 6’23”. But Kusnir saved everything and more, even in the second half. And when the Slovakian goalkeeper seems beaten, Alexander Moreno takes care of denying the second to an inspired Liberti. Lucenec hits the post from a free kick with Belanik, but Città di Eboli has many opportunities to double the lead: a shot from Igor Carioca from a good position goes wide, Liberti frees Patias in the area, but the latter’s shot is blocked from Leovski, Kusnir prodigious on Venancio first, also saving on a close-range backheel from Patias, then. Marián Berky plays goalkeeper in the final and almost equalises: Belanik hits his far post with a long-range whip: it ends 1-0.

the situation

Città di Eboli catches Belarusians Stalitsa Minsk at the top, 5-2 ok in the opening match of group 8 of the Champions League Main Round. This is the programme, the results and the ranking: only the first team advances to the Elite Round: Stalitsa Minsk-Doukas 5-2, Lučenec-Città di Eboli 0-1, Lučenec-Stalitsa Minsk Thursday 5.30 pm (live Futsal TV), Città of Eboli-Doukas Thursday at 8.30 pm (live Sky Sport, channel 256, and Futsal TV), Saturday 28 October Doukas-Lucenec (5.30 pm, live Futsal TV), Città di Eboli-Stalitsa Minsk (8.30 pm, live Sky Sport channel 253, and Futsal TV). Ranking: Stalitsa Minsk (+3) and City of Eboli (+1) 3, Lučenec and Doukas 0.

