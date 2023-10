And that rest is necessary, because there is a lot of fear in the club. “Back and forth, also in Dalfsen,” Wijnstok says. After a commotion on the field, after which a trainer from Zwolle asks the referee and pushes him, the referee stops the match. What follows is complete chaos in which spectators also get involved. The match ends in stitches, a report to the police and an investigation by the KNVB disciplinary committee.