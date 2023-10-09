Citigroup, the details of the negotiation with HSBC: agreement almost reached

Il banking giant American Citigroup partially abandons the Chinese, the sale of “consumer banking” in the country of the Dragon has been announced. A agreement which upsets the balance, the agreement for the transfer of the service has now been reached with the British HSBC group. The package includes – we read in L’Economia de La Stampa – a portfolio of onshore consumer goods Chinese, including customers, assets under management (AUM) and deposits. The transaction covers total deposits and investment assets of approximately $3.6 billion. THE terms of the transaction were not disclosed and the deal is expected to close in the first half of 2024. The announcement advances the liquidation of the assets of consumer banking of Citi in Chineseannounced in December 2022.

Citi has made its public for the first time plan to exit consumer banking in China in April 2021, as part of the broader global strategy update. The announcement does not include Citi’s institutional business in China, where the bank has a position leadership. Since it announced its intention to exit consumer banking in 14 markets in AsiaEurope, Middle East and Mexico as part of its strategic revamp, Citi has now ended sales in eight markets including Australia, Bahrain, India, Malaysia, Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand and Vietnam.

Citigroup – continues La Stampa – plans to complete the sale of its consumer activities in Indonesia before the end of the year. In addition to China, the previously announced closures of Citi’s consumer businesses are ongoing Corea and overall presence in Russia. Citi also announced that it will pursue an IPO of its consumer banking operations, small business e middle market in Messico.

