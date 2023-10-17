Bad news for those who wait Cities: Skylines II since Paradox Interactive has candidly admitted that the game will have performance issues on PC at launch.

In a published note on the official forum of the company, Paradox ago declares that the developers have failed to achieve the goal they had set themselves. However, instead of postponing its release, the publisher decided to publish Cities: Skylines II in a suboptimal technical state (to put it mildly), stating that the game will be improved in the months to come. A decision that could raise more than a few eyebrows since this would imply the will to use paying users as beta testersuntil the game has reached “its full potential” (in Paradox’s words).

On a side note, the company then made it known that Cities: Skylines II will not support the Steam Workshop like its direct predecessor. Instead, the game will rely on the new Paradox Mods platform, so as to share mods between PC and console. This feature, however, will not be available at launch.

Finally, we remind you that Cities: Skylines II will be available on PC on October 24thWhile the PS5 and Xbox Series X|S versions were recently delayed and will be released next spring.

