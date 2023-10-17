Nowadays, it is common for video games to debut with a multitude of errors and other performance problems. In 2023 alone, we saw titles like The Last of Us: Part I and Star Wars Jedi: Survivor that left a lot to be desired due to the state in which they arrived in stores.

To avoid misunderstandings and disappointment, Paradox Interactive wanted to be transparent and send a sincere message to fans awaiting Cities: Skylines II.

The sequel to the popular city building and resource management simulator is just around the corner, debuting on October 24. Unfortunately, the company responsible warned that it will have problems at launch. So why didn’t he delay it?

Paradox acknowledges that Cities: Skylines II will have problems at launch

In a post on its official forums, Paradox Interactive, publisher in charge of Cities: Skylines II, acknowledged that the announcement of the minimum and recommended specifications for the PC version worried players. So, he was honest with the fans and talked about the status of the project.

“Cities: Skylines II is a next-generation title and naturally has certain hardware requirements. That said, while our team has worked tirelessly to provide the best experience possible, we have not met the benchmark we were looking for,” the company said in the statement.

The publisher points out that they are already thinking long term, and affirms that launching the video game next week despite the performance problems “is the best way forward.” Even with the drawbacks that might arise, he is proud of the title’s unique features and gameplay.

Paradox Interactive looks to see the game reach its full potential in the coming months, and thanked the community for their understanding and support.

Despite the slip-ups and problems, Cities: Skyline II will be released at the end of October

“We will continually improve the game over the coming months, but we also want to manage performance expectations for the next release. Our ambition is that Cities: Skylines II is enjoyed by as many players as possible and we are committed to ensuring that it reaches its full potential,” the message reads.

In the statement, the company also addressed the issue of support for mods and highlighted that the modification tool will be basic at first, but will receive continuous improvements. Likewise, it stands out that the game editor is in beta phase and will debut shortly after launch.

Paradox’s statements generated all kinds of comments. While some players regretted the news, others appreciated the transparency of the message.

“While this is not a pleasant situation as such, I really appreciate that they are finally addressing it publicly, honestly and transparently. It gives me some hope that in the coming months we can see at least some of the improvements we hope for. With your transparent message, I also decided to keep my pre-order for the Ultimate Edition,” one fan wrote.

But tell us, what do you think of this message? Did this news disappoint you? Let us read you in the comments.

Cities: Skylines II will be available on October 24. Click here to read more news related to him.

