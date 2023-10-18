What is this?

Because although the brand is enjoying enormous success in Europe by offering electric cars at a price that is still somewhat realistic, it has now started to celebrate its sporting past. However, one does not exclude the other, because although the MG4 euros). Performance per euro, no one does it better!

Modest powerhouse

However, can an electric car be a track toy? Well, according to MG, yes. And with this XPower it is already taking the first steps in that direction. Although – these are rather modest steps. Because yes, the name XPower does not look out of place in the testosterone list with entries such as AMG, RS, GTI and N, but visually this hyper hatch keeps it modest.

What are the visual differences with a regular MG4? Subtle silver accents all around (meh), 18-inch wheels (okay) and a 1.2 centimeter higher ride height (um, what?). The latter is mainly the result of extensive testing on British B-roads, where a lowered version sometimes dared to tap the ground with its bum. Finally, there is also the optional Hunter Green matte exterior color. It costs no more than other optional paint colors (650 euros), making it actually a no brainer. You can also go for the standard white color… but then you can just as easily put a refrigerator on wheels.

Cover band, er, caliper!

No, the big changes are under the skin. Because if all MG4s so far have had one electric motor on the rear axle, MG also plops one in the front of this XPower. The result is – of course – all-wheel drive, but also 228 hp that can be sent to the rear wheels and 204 hp that can be sent to the front wheels. According to the laws of car physics, we therefore speak of a system power of 435 hp and 600 Nm of torque. That’s more than what a Mercedes-AMG A 45 S can generate. You know, the current king of hyperhatches.

To keep all that power under control, the XPower naturally receives a specific calibration of the software. In addition, the suspension became 25% stiffer at the front and 10% at the rear, thanks to modified springs, dampers and stiffer stabilizer bars. For the braking work, Continental was again provided with ventilated discs of 345 mm all around with brake calipers that have an orange cover to make them appear larger than they really are (bland!). In terms of tires, after all, you are looking at Bridgestone Turanzas that undertake the difficult balancing act between performance and efficiency.

Explosive character

Okay, now that we have the specs behind us, it’s time to head to Zandvoort to attack the F1 circuit with the MG4 XPower. A technical course where a car does not rely so much on its horsepower but on its chassis and brakes. The place to put the XPower through its paces, of course. Although we also just wanted to imagine ourselves as Max Verstappen. We were led by none other than Menno Weeda, the 41-year-old Sporting Manager of the circuit who has been putting his heart and soul into the circuit for 15 years (!). Or in other words, the man who knows perhaps better than anyone else how to optimally catapult out of the Hugenholtz bend and how to tackle that damn Hans Ernst bend.

The first sensation you notice when you drive out of the pit lane is the colossal power that lies beneath the MG4 XPower. The acceleration is not smooth, but very explosive. So you have to calibrate your head to the fact that a fairly compact hatchback rushes off as if it wants to bite a Tesla in the dust. Once your kidneys are back in place, you will notice in the Gerlach bend that the chassis is clearly adjusted for grip. Enter the bend too quickly and you will experience a bit of understeer (which you can modulate with trail braking), accelerate out of the bend too early and the driver assistance systems will relentlessly apply the brakes until the wheels are almost straight and then use full power. to release in one stroke. To play Tetris with your intestines until you reach the next braking point.

Deep stomp

Oh yes, that braking. How is that actually so bad with such a “heavy electric car”? Well, to start with, this MG4 XPower is not very heavy. It is to say; At 1,878 kg Collin Chapman would choke on his tea, but a BMW M3 isn’t much lighter these days. So although this MG4 weighs about 300 kg more than an Audi RS 3, the weight remains within limits.

The problem is not so much with the weight, but with the brakes. There is a reason that cars like the M3 and RS 3 can now have carbon fiber ceramic brakes. The XPower’s brakes… they are a bit undersized for track work. Not so much in terms of bite and feel, but in terms of fading. You only have to drive a few fast laps (in Menno’s wake) before you have to stomp very hard at the end of the straight to slow down the XPower from 185 km/h to properly approach the Tarzan corner.

Everything Destroyer

So is this MG4 XPower a circuit toy? Not as it comes out of the box. Although that does not detract from the experience. This is an absolute GT monster that puts driving comfort above winning the last tenth and is capable of putting violent toys in their place at the traffic light. This is, in short, a monster packed into the sensible shapes of a family car.

Not least because of its price. For example, MG puts the That is 36,785 euros for an EV without BIV and annual driving tax that – in the right hands – can leave behind a BMW M3 of +100,000 euros on the track. And are you now going to start complaining about the lack of experience in such a fast EV? Then that’s probably because you were absolutely destroyed at the traffic lights in your much more expensive sports car by this MG4 XPower. This is the performance bargain of the year (and probably for years to come). Point.

Conclusion

It happened. MG not only makes the electric car relatively affordable, from now on you can also enjoy the performance of an Audi RS 4 for the price of a Golf three-cylinder. So, have you ever put the dream aside due to absurd inflation or a pack of children? park in your driveway with performance, then you can dust off that dream again. The MG4 XPower might be all the car you’ll ever need.

FAQ MG4 XPower

• How quickly does the battery of the MG4 XPower run out on track?

– That of course depends on the circuit. On the approximately 4 km long Zandvoort circuit we lost roughly 12 km of range per lap on the counter. Ultimately, approximately 12 to 15 laps were driven (= max 60 km) and there was still about 40 km of range in the “tank”. If you know that the MG4

• Does the MG4 XPower lose power on the track?

We also heard from our international colleagues that after a few rounds the battery becomes so hot that the XPower reduces the power somewhat. However, it was around 10°C and dusk at Zandvoort, so we did not notice any significant loss of power. At one point the power meter indicated a maximum power of 94% (instead of 100%), but that was still enough to twist your rectum.

• Does the MG4 XPower have a drift mode?

– No Kenny, the MG4 XPower does not have a drift mode. It does have a very simple launch control (foot on the brake and power pedal and then release the brake) and a “lap timer” in the infotainment that can analyze your data. There is a sport mode and the stability control can be turned off, but during extreme cornering the electronic limited slip differential continues to intervene, such as traction control (pulsing energy).

• Are the seats of the MG4 XPower sporty enough?

– Bloody hell no! Because they are simply the standard seats of the MG4 with a dash of Alcantara. So you don’t get a sporty feeling inside this MG4. Oh well, it’s a family GT for the price of a brick of milk with the performance of a Porsche 911. Then you can always complain about small things.

• Have you now managed to tackle that Hans Ernst bend properly in the MG4 XPower?

– Nice of you to ask! And, no. Although that did not have so much to do with my ignorance – or that of Menno – but with the fact that an hour before our stint an unnamed BMW M model decided to blow up its V8 engine and thereby cut into the straight ahead of the bend draped with a layer of engine oil (M Twin Power Turbo Engine Oil 10W-60). As a result, Hans Ernst had to be cut rather clumsily.

Not a single MG4 XPower burned down during track testing