Suara.com – Cinta Laura admits that she has never been insecure as a woman. Living in a comfortable environment without any shortcomings, Cinta admits that she has had the freedom to do many things since childhood.

“I know why I was never insecure about being a woman, because since I was little, no one ever said to me, ‘Oh, because you’re a woman, you can’t be like this’,” said Cinta Laura, seen on Melanie Ricardo’s YouTube on Tuesday (3/10 /23).

Cinta Laura said that, until she was a teenager, she always thought she could do whatever she wanted. He never felt he had limits on what he could do.

“But I realized as I got older that the majority of young people in our country, especially women, don’t feel that, that’s what broke my heart,” he said.

Also read: Ida Susanti, a woman who claims to have married a woman, has applied for PK, Surabaya District Court speaks up

This is what makes Cinta Laura now try to empower young people, especially women, through the company she founded. She admitted that she could not imagine if her childhood was filled with restrictions like those experienced by many girls in Indonesia.

“Yes, I can’t imagine that when I was little someone said to me ‘you can’t or you can’t’,” he said.

According to Cinta, her concern for the development of young Indonesians was more or less influenced by her mother’s upbringing. Since childhood, Cinta Laura admitted that she was educated to be able to empathize with others.

“Maybe because my mother taught me a very deep sense of empathy,” he said.

As is known, Cinta Laura is now being flooded with praise from netizens after appearing in the L’Oreal Paris Le Defile runway show at Paris Fashion Week 2023.

Also Read: ‘Slamming Each Other’, Beautiful Portrait of Enzy Storia and Tasya Farasya in Paris Flooded with Praise

At this international event, Cinta walked the catwalk along with other Hollywood stars such as Kendal Jenner, Camila Cabello, Aishwarya Rai, and others.

Netizens also think that Cinta is not only beautiful but also has good achievements and a good personality.