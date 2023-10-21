Five Nights at Freddy’s will soon be released in theaters and the chain that stepped up the most was Cinemex, as it will offer several collectibles. If you are one of the fans who will see the film in these theaters, we have excellent news for you, since the company confirmed more collectibles.

As anticipated, Cinemex would pamper Five Nights at Freddy’s fans with collectible figurines from the movie and today he finally revealed that it is a keychain collection.

In total there are 6 designs, precisely Freddy, Bonnie, Chica, Foxy, Golden Freddyy The Puppet. All in miniature format that have a hook to hang.

Cinemex did not reveal the price of each keychain, but it is important that you take into account that the bags that contain them do not allow you to see inside, so it will be almost impossible to distinguish them with the naked eye; In other words, to complete the collection you will have to have some luck.

This will be the Five Nights at Freddy’s keychains that Cinemex will sell (via TikTok)

What Five Nights at Freddy’s collectibles will Cinemex sell?

As we told you weeks ago, the Cinemex cinema chain will have several collectibles inspired by Five Nights at Freddy’s.

The first one that was revealed was the card Cinefan with art from the film and which can now be obtained in branches.

In Cinemex cinemas, 5 collectible glasses will also be sold with each of the animatronics from the film and 1 more that will show them together. The most interesting thing about these glasses is that they glow in the dark.

Finally, these will be sold 6 keychains of some animatronics that appear in the film.

So far they are the only collectibles that Cinemex has officially announced, but it is striking that in a recent publication it hinted that it is preparing another surprise for fans, although it is not clear if it will be a collectible or a separate promotion.

It sounds unlikely, but fans who wanted a pigeon can still keep hope alive that their wish will come true.

We will keep you informed.

Cinemex could be preparing one last Five Nights at Freddy’s surprise

Will you try to get all the Five Nights at Freddy’s collectibles that Cinemex will offer? Tell us in the comments.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be released on October 26, 2023. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

