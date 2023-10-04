During the month of October, Cinemex guests will be able to enjoy the films available on their billboard at a special price from Monday to Friday, purchasing through their app or via their website..

Digital October. SPECIAL/COURTESY CINEMEX.

Cinemex launches Digital October, a promotion for all film lovers and for those who enjoy the benefits of shopping online. From yesterday, October 2, until October 31, 2023, from Monday to Friday, Cinemex attendees can enjoy their favorite movies on the big screen at Wednesday prices when purchasing at cinemex.com or the Cinemex app.

October Digital will make it easier to buy online, in addition to giving a special price on the movies on the month’s billboard, purchasing tickets exclusively in the app or the website of the film chain, except for special events such as concerts or other functions outside of regular film screenings. Check the details at www.cinemex.com/promociones.

The promotion is available throughout the country for traditional and premium 2D Cinemex theaters.

With October Digital, don’t miss the opportunity to experience The Magic of Cinema at an incredible price! Follow the conversation through Cinemex’s social networks on the website www.cinemex.com, on Facebook (Cinemex), Twitter and Instagram (@cinemex).

With information from Cinemex.

XM

Themes

Cinemex Movie theaters movies at Wednesday prices

Read Also

Get the latest news in your email

Everything you need to know to start your day

Registering implies accepting the Terms and Conditions