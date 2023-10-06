The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be released this month and since it is highly anticipated by the public, it would be expected that it would have related products or merchandise for sale in theaters. The good news is that the first collectible has already been confirmed and there will be others at their premiere.

Although we are talking about a very important premiere, the 2 largest cinema chains in Mexico unfortunately have not revealed much about the collectibles they will launch for the film.

However, as the days approach, the details are expected to be revealed; In fact, you can already get the first one.

What Five Nights at Freddy’s products will be sold in theaters?

The collectible we are talking about is the Cinefan card, exclusive to the Cinemex chain. As happens with popular films, Cinemex prepared a special edition card for Five Nights at Freddy’s and the best of all is that you will not have to wait until this film is shown in theaters, but you can now buy it at any cinema in this chain .

In case you don’t know what a Cinefan is, you should know that it is a card that offers a couple of benefits, such as 20 tickets at a preferential price and 20 combos at a special price.

According to TikTok user FerchisAnime, there is only one edition of the card, which precisely has the art of the main poster, and is priced at $55 MXN.

This is the Five Nights at Freddy’s Cinefan card and you can now purchase it

Will there be special Five Nights at Freddy’s glasses in Cinemex cinemas?

Another collectible that is often sold is the glass with images from the movie. In the case of Cinemex it was already confirmed that there will be Five Nights at Freddy’s glasses, but unfortunately no more details were offered in this regard.

However, the collection would consist of 4 collectible glasses, according to information from Coleccineando. The source states that these are conventional glasses (not in the shape of any character or figure alluding to the film), but it is not yet known if they will be standard glasses or if they will have a lenticular effect.

This type of collectible usually has a price of around $90 MXN, so it is possible that the Five Nights at Freddy’s collectibles have a similar value.

Will Cinépolis offer Five Nights at Freddy’s glasses or merchandise? Will there be a special pigeon house?

Cinépolis, for its part, has not revealed any collectibles from the film, but has already apparently confirmed that it will also offer Five Nights at Freddy’s products. This is based on a comment in which he states that he will soon share more information about it.

The bad news is that everything seems to indicate that there will not be any more elaborate collectible, such as a figurine-shaped glass or a premium popcorn in any movie chain, at least in Mexico.

In case you missed it: fans ask for popcorn, thermoses and more Five Nights at Fredy’s collectibles in theaters.

Are you planning to buy any Five Nights at Freddy’s collectibles at the movies? Tell us in the comments.

The Five Nights at Freddy’s movie will be released on October 27, 2023. You can find more news related to this series by visiting this page.

