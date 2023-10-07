ODEON Multicines opens the first cinemas in Europe without projection booths in the Gran Plaza 2 Shopping Center (Madrid), using the pioneering LG Miraclass technology.

Madrid becomes the epicenter of changes in the world of film exhibition as we knew it until now. No more projection booths: it’s time to welcome LED screens that provide the same quality with the lights on as with the lights off.

Los ODEON Multiplexes of the Plaza 2 Shopping Center in Majadahonda (Madrid) have hosted the presentation of six new rooms equipped with the technology LG Miraclass LDAA025 under the watchful eye of the company’s international team, represented by the top managers of South Korea.

Natural colors and deep blacks

These are diode arrays SMD LED up to 10.2 meters base and 5.4 meters high. They have a pixel pitch of 2.5 mman amazing resolution of up to 4,096 x 2,160 dots and a brightness delivery capacity of 300 nits.

Three of the six rooms of these cinemas, soon to open, incorporate a screen with a base and resolution of 5 meters Full HDwhile the remaining three have 10.2 meter screens and resolution 4K.

These rooms not only have this pioneering new system but are also equipped with the best possible sound quality, which is offered by the Dolby ATMOS with a 360º enveloping sensation that is also reinforced by seats that, in addition to offering the greatest possible comfort thanks to the lumbar reinforcement and the extra-large size, function as speakers without repeaters.

Luis Millan, CEO of ODEON Multicines and inveterate cinephile, explained in his presentation the importance of enjoying “cinema in the cinema” given that the shared experience is completely different from what one can have at home when consuming audiovisual products. “I like to think that we are merchants of dreams: we must enhance the social and shared experience.”

For its part, Jaime de JaraizCEO LG, added that this entire project was launched during the pandemic and that it is “a dream come true and a pioneering project not only in Europe but throughout the world that is going to become the future of mid-range cinemas.” term”.

Millán stated: “It is a huge source of pride that these cinemas, which have been built from scratch, are an example to follow and become a benchmark of excellence in every sense.”

Los ODEON Multiplexes of Majadahonda They will surely become an example to follow for the new rooms that are designed or converted to this new format that eliminates light pollution and allows you to enjoy ultra-pure blacks and a dazzling color palette.

At the presentation, in fact, we were able to enjoy the immersive experience of watching and listening to the trailers of highly anticipated films such as The Moon Killers, The Hunger Games: Ballad of Songbirds and Snakes, Napoleon, Wonka and Wish: the Last desire. We attest that the show is impressive and the improvement in quality is very notable. Everyone to the movies!