One of the next versions of “Frankenstein” that we will see in the cinema is the one directed by Guillermo del Toro. The Guadalajara filmmaker will develop a new and different version of the original story.

The also director of ‘Pinocchio’ and ‘Pan’s Labyrinth’, It will have a luxury cast.

According to what will be the producer of the film, J. Milles Dale, although the book focuses on “the fear of the unknown”, in his film they will put the focus mainly on the image of the family and the emotional journey of the characters within it.

But who will be the main characters?

For now, three of the film’s performers are known: They are Oscar Isaac, Andrew Garfield and Mia Goth.

Isaac has been seen in productions such as ‘Ágora’, by Alejandro Amenábar, or ‘Ex-Machina’, by Alex Garland; to Andrew Garfield in well-known projects such as ‘The Amazing Spiderman’ or ‘Tick Tick… Boom!’ and Mia Goth, we have seen her in ‘X’, ‘Pearl’ or ‘The Secret of Marrowbone’.

The project is still in development, so there is not much information about other aspects such as release date, images from the filming or exact synopsis of the story.

