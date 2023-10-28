In her role as guest of honor at the Morelia International Film Festival (FICM), American actress Jodie Foster yesterday spoke humbly about her career and her prospects for cinematography with greater representation of women and minorities, something that, she said, It didn’t exist when she began her career as a child in the 1970s.

“I can’t believe we spent all these years without female directors and we didn’t even think about it”he said during a master class in a theater full of young people in the capital of the state of Michoacán.

There rHe received an Award for Artistic Excellence, presented several of his films, unveiled a plaque and walked through the cobbled streets: “I think they culturally forgot about us and didn’t think it was necessary to tell our stories or for those voices to be heard. I was one of those people, it didn’t occur to me.”

“But now is a different time and it is the time of different voices,” he added. “That they have been made invisible, that they have not had the opportunity to leave the margins, that is why I say that it is not my time, I am here to support other people’s time.”

Foster announced that she recently worked on a production of a story told from an indigenous perspective about forgotten and missing women.

Also spoke very candidly about hostile work environments in the entertainment industryrecognizing its existence and revealing truly traumatic experiences without euphemisms.

As a child there were people who yelled at her and pinched her because she didn’t do what they told her, but the worst thing was an adult actress who had to slap her in a scene when she was about 10 years old, each time hitting her in the face. She didn’t know she could say “no” and she ended up with a swollen face.

Another incident occurred with a lion. The lion “was shaking me and while I was (suspended) on my side I saw that the entire production team left, they took the cameras, the lights,” he said. Finally, the trainer ordered the animal to let her go.

For Foster, the key to avoiding these situations is in the directors and knowing how to be a leader, something that she believes can be complicated for women in film.

“It’s interesting that the expectations of what women should be as leaders are so complicated and a lot of men who have never had to deal with women leaders are very confused,” she said. Bad filmmakers, men and women, she noted, try in every way to do what they want, including screaming.

“The only thing they couldn’t do was have a normal give-and-take relationship, the way you would have with any family member you love, who you ask their opinion and listen to or give feedback,” he said.

“I think sometimes you have to teach people how to be leaders, you have to teach them what it looks like when a woman leads, that there is openness, that there is no going to yell. I think it would be great for all of us to have some good group therapy so we can talk about how we want to be treated in our workplaces and how we work better.”, he concluded.

