Today the director, producer, screenwriter and novelist Guillermo del Toro turns 59 years old. He was born on October 9, 1964, in Guadalajara. He began filming in his hometown since he was a teenager, combining this activity with his studies at the Institute of Sciences.

During that time he made the short films “Doña Lupe” (1985) and “Geometry” (1987). For ten years he specialized in makeup design work, work that led him to create his own company, “Necropia”, in collaboration with his great friend and animator Rigo Mora.

To celebrate this day, We list five of his best films:

Cronos (1993)

Cronus is an artifact created by a medieval alchemist, inside which is installed an insect that feeds on blood and has the power to offer eternal youth. Award-winning film with excellent reviews. (Filmaffinity)

The Devil’s Backbone (2001)

The year 1939 passes, the civil war has just ended. Carlos, a ten-year-old boy, arrives at an orphanage that takes in orphans of republican victims. His presence will alter the daily routine of a school run by Carmen and whose teacher, Mr. Casares, sympathizes with the lost republican cause. He will also be haunted by the ghost of one of the former occupants of the orphanage. (Filmaffinity)

Hellboy (2004)

End of World War II. Through black magic, the Nazis conjure the demon Hellboy, who grows among the allies until he becomes an adult, acting as an agent for the office of paranormal defense and investigation. (Filmaffinity)

Pan’s Labyrinth (2006)

Year 1944, post-Spanish war. Ofelia (Ivana Baquero) and her mother, Carmen (Ariadna Gil), who is pregnant, move to a small town where Carmen’s new husband, Vidal (Sergi López), a cruel captain in Franco’s army, has been assigned by the that the girl does not feel any affection. Vidal’s mission is to destroy the last members of the republican resistance who remain hidden in the mountains of the area. Mercedes (Maribel Verdú), the housekeeper, and the doctor (Álex Angulo) who takes care of Carmen’s delicate state of health live in the area. One night, Ofelia discovers the ruins of a labyrinth, and there she encounters a faun (Doug Jones), a strange creature who makes a surprising revelation to her. (Filmaffinity)

Pinocchio by Guillermo del Toro (2022)

Musical version in stop motion animation of the famous story of ‘Pinocchio’, set in fascist Italy during the 1930s. Guillermo del Toro and Mark Gustafson direct this film, which in the original version has a stellar cast of voices: Ewan McGregor (Jiminy Cricket), David Bradley (Geppetto) and newcomer Gregory Mann (Pinocchio). Finn Wolfhard, Cate Blanchett, John Turturro, Ron Perlman, Tim Blake Nelson, Burn Gorman, Christoph Waltz and Tilda Swinton also feature. (Filmaffinity)

