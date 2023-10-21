There are several companies that offer luxury cinemas in Spain today. Generally they offer us seats more comfortable and widerseats that allow you to recline in the seat and all kinds of services such as the possibility of ordering food from our site.

If you want to try this type of rooms and know whether or not it is worth paying a little more, we will tell you where they are, what they offer you and what advantages they have compared to the usual ones. There are mainly two companies that offer us this experience throughout Spain: Helm and Cinesa. Both have their “luxe” or “luxury” version although they are different from each other.

Chinese Luxury

The cheapest option to enjoy luxury cinema is to do it with Cinesa and there are theaters throughout Spain. As they explain on their website, each seat “has been expertly designed so you can relax and recline during the movie.” Offers fewer seats and more space so that you are more comfortable and more isolated from those around you without anyone bothering you. There is three times more legroom in the seats and each has its own built-in table.

It also improves sound and image: has Dolby Atmos for a good listening experience and the screens, as Cinesa explains, are state-of-the-art 4K digital projectors.

In addition, it also offers a menu with a menu where we can order hot or cold dishes from the seat. Unlike others, like Yelmo, it does not have table service but we will have to buy it before entering the room but in a bar with many more options than what you will find in the usual Cinesa cinemas. There is wine, coffee and all kinds of drinks. He even digs. And popcorn of several different flavors to choose from.

Where is Cinesa Luxe? We can find rooms throughout Spain. In Barcelona, ​​in Valencia, in San Sebastián, in Madrid… The price can vary depending on the day and the room but can be around 10.90 euros in the case of normal admission or 8.50 euros for minors, for over 65 years old or those who have a Youth Card. In this case, these are tickets more or less similar to those found in a conventional cinema.

Yelmo Luxury

Yelmo Luxury improves the experience before entering the cinema with a much more careful, elegant and renovated hall. While you wait to enter the room you will find sofas and armchairs in an exclusive environment next to the store where you can order the food you want from the kiosks in the lobby. But once we get in, there are big changes too.

Inside we will find spacious and comfortable reclining seats. They allow you to recline the seat to place it however you want and have an auxiliary table that will allow you to eat if you need it, as well as a space for you to place your drink. They also have a call button so you can contact the waiter if you want to order some food.

Yelmo offers a luxury menu for cinema customers where we find the classic popcorn menus but there are also other types of meals that we can order such as hamburgers, sandwiches, pizzas, salads or appetizers such as tequeños or chicken that we will receive at the seat. Of course, we will have to pay for each of the menus and it is not included.

Where are there Yelmo Luxury rooms in Spain? For now we can only enjoy this type of cinemas in Madrid. And not in all rooms. We can do it in Palafox Luxury o Plaza Norte 2.

Prices vary and you will have to pay a lot more to go to this cinema than to a normal one. The price of the Palafox Luxury for a movie you watch at night is 19.4 euros but it is somewhat more affordable if you are going to go to the cinema in the afternoon and you will have to pay 14.40 euros.

Other cinema: OCINE

OCine cinemas are not luxury nor are they sold as such, but you can take them into account if what you want is to go to a cinema with wide and comfortable seats without having to pay more for the ticket. You will not have the extras of eating hamburgers at your seat or waiter service, but you do have the possibility of enjoying wider, more comfortable and reclining seats. And we can find rooms throughout Spain so an excellent option to take into account.

Of course, you should make sure that the cinema you go to has this type of seats and that it is new since it may belong to this company but not have these comfortable and modern seats.