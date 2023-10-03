The Hollywood Screen Actors Guild (SAG-AFTRA) returned to the negotiating table yesterday with the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) to seek an agreement that can end their strike.

The actors guild met at noon with the directors of the AMPTP at the SAG-AFTRA Plaza, located in Los Angeles (California).

SAG-AFTRA, on strike since July 14, noted that they resumed talks days after the members of the Writers Guild of America (WGA), who had not been working since May, announced on July 27 September the end of the strike.

The actors guild had remained distanced from the studios since July 12, when negotiations for the collective agreement that will govern work between both organizations for the next three years abruptly ended.

Now, The principle of agreement reached by the WGA represents a window of hope for actors, who also seek improvements in their remuneration for streaming and protection against the use of artificial intelligenceamong other things.

The screenwriters’ union is still in the process of ratifying the agreement and its members will vote on its approval from yesterday until October 9. Although the scriptwriters have been able to start working during this time, they still have the right not to do so. If the principle of agreement is not accepted, the writers’ strike would restart.

In solidarity with its colleagues, the WGA yesterday issued a message through social network

It should be noted that the actors and scriptwriters’ strike, the first joint strike in 60 years, has already affected the premiere of notable productions such as “Dune: Part Two”, by Denis Villeneuve or “Challengers”, by Luca Guadagninoboth scheduled for the second half of 2023 and now awaiting their premiere in 2024.

