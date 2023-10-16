Taylor Swift’s film “The Eras Tour” premiered last weekend and left moments that have gone viral on social networks, both in Mexico and the United States..

The almost three-hour long film portrays Taylor Swift’s last concert at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles, with which she closed her tour of the United States in 2023.

Although in Mexico the singer visited the Foro Sol between August 24 and 27, it seems that it was not enough for the “swifties”, since they did not hesitate to sing at the top of their lungs and even dance during the film’s screening in theaters.

Videos that have gone viral on social networks like “X”, formerly Twitter, show the festive atmosphere of the “swifties” in movie theaters over the weekend.

“Swifties” sing and dance to “Shake It Off” with movie theater employees

Taylor Swift fans chose to take things with great passion and turned the movie theaters into an uproar. Thus, they decided to concentrate on the space between the screen and the seats to sing and dance as if they were in the middle of the concert.

In a video shared by user @flokloretannies, Cinépolis employees are even seen participating in the “celebration.”

During the song “Shake It Off” which is part of the “1989” Era, the audience decided to leave their seats to dance and shake. While two Cinépolis employees appear on other people’s shoulders waving their arms in celebration.

“Listen, my performance of The Eras Tour was really cool, in Shake It Off the people from Cinepolis got into dancing HAHAHA,” wrote the user when sharing the video that has accumulated more than 169 thousand views.

The official Cinépolis account, which was very active celebrating the premiere of the film “The Eras Tour” in Mexico, did not hesitate to celebrate the attitude of its employees.

“How exciting!” he responded to user @flokloretannies’ publication, accompanied by a couple of emojis.

Although there are users of the social network who hope there will be no retaliation against the employees who appear in the video and asked Cinépolis: “Don’t fire them, okay?”

