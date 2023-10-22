Diego Boneta is set to play Fidel Castro, the leader of the Cuban revolution and who became president of the Caribbean island.

After a year of preparation, it is known that he will do it for a film about which little is still known, but which would be his second interpretation of someone well known, after the phenomenon of being “El Sol” in Luis Miguel, the series.

“It’s not a biopic, It’s a movie that happens in a week.so I soaked up a lot of that era,” commented the Mexican actor.

“Playing someone alive (like Luis Miguel) helps me a lot. It’s a bit the same formula so to speak, (although) on this side it’s install an accent and there is the physical side, of psychology, of immersing yourself, of becoming an expert on the subject“, said.

Fidel Castro was, along with Ernesto “Che” Guevara, who in the late 1950s led the armed social movement that ended for overthrowing Cuban dictator Fulgencio Bautista in 1959.

“Something that has impressed me a lot about Cuba and with the Cuban people I have talked to, is that it is black and white, you ask the Cubans in Miami and “They are going to tell you something completely different from other Cubans, but I have always been surprised by the level of education,” Boneta detailed.

“In this case, a professor who was the one with whom I had a crush (is) Professor Rafael Rojas, he is an expert on the Cuban Revolution, a brilliant mind from Cuba who is a teacher at the College of Mexico and who has written books about the revolution, who has taught at Princeton. When I went on the Internet to see what was going on, I saw things that were very pro, things that were very against, so it was difficult to find the truth, right? “He noted.

For the film, Boneta will also serve as producer with his company Three Amigos.with which he made At midnight for Paramount streaming.

