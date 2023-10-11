Fashion, Cieffe closes the first half of 2023 with a 25% jump and acquires 35% of the historic Maglificio Pieve

Cieffe, strategic partner of the main global luxury brands in the packaging of high-end ready-to-wear garments, closes the first half of 2023 with a turnover of 26 million euros (+ 25% vs H1 2022), which projects revenues at the end of 2023 at €50 million (+21% vs 2022) with an EBITDA of over 12%. A growth that follows that of 2022, which closed with revenues of €41 million and an EBITDA above 10%, a turnover that has tripled in the last 10 years. Indicators also significantly increasing compared to 2021, which closed with core management revenues of 24 million euros.

It also continues the journey towards creation of an integrated production platform with the acquisition of 35% of the historic Maglificio Peve which, based in Varese, has been a partner of the most important fashion brands in the production of quality knitwear for more than 70 years. Peve, which stands out for its particular attention to Made in Italy craftsmanship, innovation and sustainability of production techniques and materials, it closed 2022 with revenues of €5 million with an EBITDA of 12%, and with orders in the backlog for 2023 of approximately €9.5 million.

An operation that fits into the growth strategy also for Cieffe’s external lineswhich the Society saw acquire 4 companies in just two years with the aim of creating a “proximity ecosystem” in high industrial craftsmanship, combining transversal professionalism. Cieffe, which today is the reference partner for the production of the most important global luxury groups, has in fact the objective of creating an integrated platformwhich groups together most of the production phases within 150km, espousing a philosophy that goes against the trend of “fast business”, thus facilitating logistics, increasing sustainability and maximizing quality control for customers.

With a long-term industrial approach, In fact, Cieffe intends to acquire small and medium-sized production laboratories, true local excellences and custodians of extraordinary “know-how”, integrating them and enhancing their DNA and their role within the platform. With the entry into the shareholding structure of Maglificio Peve, Cieffe now also controls 100% of 3 laboratories, FRANC’OBOLLO SRL, NEW MOOD SRL, SILVERMACS SRL. A strategy that generated value for the entire supply chaincreating synergies between companies, making the target companies grow through ad hoc development projects and thus opening them up to new customers and orders.

Marco Panzeri, CEO of Cieffe, comments: “We closed the first half of the year with significant growth. The performance of 2023 therefore confirms that the development path started is solid and structural and projects us towards closing the year with a double-digit increase in turnover. In these months we will continue to focus on our sustainable growth strategy also through external lines, aggregating laboratories with the best skills, thus creating new value for the entire supply chain, while respecting people and the environment. All this while always maintaining a long-term industrial approach to safeguard, protect and evolve an extraordinary “know-how” like that of the many small excellences that populate our territory”.

Cieffe, the secret of growth is attention to sustainability, research and development: investments

An integral part of growth of Cieffe and also attention to sustainability, research and innovation. The company has in fact invested 7 million euros for the expansion of the Soncino plant and in the two-year period 2022-2023 it allocated 3 million euros for new investments in Research & Development. Furthermore, it has created a department (D4D – Design for Designers) entirely dedicated to the study and development of new processes for fabrics and new methods of creating and designing clothes with the aim of becoming an increasingly strategic partner throughout the process of conception, design and production of its customers’ collections.

Thanks to investments in innovation, today the company is able to create 3D models that allow it to minimize the impact of prototyping on the environment, reducing fabric waste, eliminating the need to physically ship the product and significantly shortening production times. An innovative process, in line with Cieffe’s attention to social responsibility, which guarantees less waste and greater efficiency.

