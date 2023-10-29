After Tissa Biani uploaded her anger at Fuji fans for comparing herself to the celebrity, many netizens attacked Vanessa Angel’s sister-in-law.

In fact, quite a few netizens blame Fuji because his fans have gone too far in idolizing him.

Knowing that his lover had received a lot of insults, Asnawi Mangkualam also created a thread on the Threads social media account which allegedly contained a defense for Fuji regarding his fans who had problems with Tissa Biani recently.

In his thread, he regretted the attitude of netizens who often pit themselves against each other, resulting in people who don’t know anything being blamed.

“These netizens really like to fight people, don’t compare, you are the one who says we are wrong,” wrote Asnawi.

Screenshot of the thread that Asnawi created and then uploaded by Tiktoker with the account @rafkakhalisa1425.

A number of netizens immediately suspected that the thread contained Asnawi’s defense of Fuji.

“It seems like Uti really told Nawi everything,” speculated the netizen.

“Utiii, finally Uti has someone who can be your front guard,” said the netizen, happy.

“That’s true for Uti. I saw that Uti also liked Capt’s thread even though they didn’t follow each other,” said the netizen.

“Just want to say, ‘Thank you Capt, for being the front guard’, I hope happiness always accompanies you both,” said the netizen praying.