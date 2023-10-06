Giochi Preziosi has announced the launch of a version of the doll clearly inspired by the player, but the club is ready to fight for the image rights

Gianluca Monti

5 October – Naples

It is a period in which Victor Osimhen causes discussion, always and in any case. Even through no fault of his own since this time the issue arose because of the famous puppet Cicciobello who, in his “bomber” version, has a mask and bleached hair just like Napoli’s Nigerian striker. Yesterday the news came that Giochi Preziosi will launch the football edition of the famous doll complete with a promotional photo that hinted at the “bomber” that inspired this particular Cicciobello (selling price 70 euros).

rights

—

Obviously the manufacturer was very careful not to insert the Napoli symbol on the shirt in any way but the blue club – apparently – is still intent on asserting its rights and, after specifying that it has absolutely not licensed the product the use of the features of Victor Osimhen’s face and the textures of the official SSC Napoli shirt is ready for a legal battle. In short, yet another case linked to Osimhen is just beginning.

October 5, 2023 (modified October 5, 2023 | 8:37 pm)

