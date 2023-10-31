The first storms of the season featured episodes of intense rain, but the tables are going to change with Ciarán, a “deep” storm resulting from a process known as explosive cyclogenesis.

Ciarán, a “deep” storm. The Ciaran storm is approaching Europe and although its “eye” will enter Europe very far to the north, its effects will be noticeable in a large part of the Iberian Peninsula and the Balearic Islands. For now this storm is in Atlantic waters and although its arrival will be on Thursday we will be able to begin to notice its consequences tomorrow.

Ciarán presents himself with a significant pressure gradient, explained on Twitter the physicist JJ González Alemán. That is, in a relatively short distance, the difference between the low pressures of the storm and the higher pressures of its surroundings is very marked.

What does this mean? Wind. Windy. “It is not a hurricane, but its impact will be very similar in terms of wind,” added González Alemán. The main factor causing wind is the difference in atmospheric pressure between two adjacent areas. The more marked this separation, the greater the potential for gales.

In its latest statement, published yesterday, the State Meteorological Agency, AEMET, spoke of winds that could reach gusts of up to 100 kilometers per hour. According to the agency, it will be the coastal and mountain areas that will see the most intense winds. The storm will also lower the snow level, placing it between 1,000 and 1,200 m.

Notices from AEMET. Thus, AEMET has announced orange notices for both tomorrow, Wednesday and Thursday, November 2. On Wednesday the risks will remain localized along the northern coast, Galicia and the regions along the Cantabrian mountain range and parts of the Iberian and western Pyrenees. To the coastal and wind risks, AEMET adds risk due to rain in Galicia and the west of León.

On Thursday the winds could reach 90 km/h, but the impact of Ciarán will become widespread in most of the peninsula and the Balearic Islands. The orange warning will affect the entire north coast and several segments of the Mediterranean coast, where maximum waves could reach eight meters.

The first of a succession of storms. AEMET also warns that Ciarán is expected to be only the first in a succession of storms, although it could be the deepest. In any case, the autumn weather seems to be here to stay this time.

What is so explosive about this cyclogenesis? The depth of this storm is linked to its birth as explosive cyclogenesis. Cyclogenesis is a generic term that refers to the process through which storms and cyclones appear in the atmosphere.

The term “explosive” refers to cases in which this process occurs quickly and abruptly. We speak of explosive events when the drop in pressure crosses certain thresholds depending on the temporal and spatial framework of the storm.

Thus, for example, a drop in pressures of between 18 and 20 hectopascals (hPa) in 24 hours at our latitude would imply talking about one of these events. In the case of Ciarán the pressure dropped 29 hPa during 24 hours of its cyclogenesis process.

Question of terminology. It is not the only term used to define these accelerated processes of storm appearance. Especially in the Anglo-Saxon context, other terms such as “bombogenesis”, “weather bomb” or “bomb cyclone” are used to refer to this type of meteorological event.

Imagen | ECMWF