On the Mandalika weekend, Pecco Bagnaia lost the leadership of the world championship classification for the first time in the 2023 season, when, thanks to his success in the Sprint and his simultaneous eighth place, Jorge Martin managed to jump ahead of him by 7 points.

It is true that the leadership of the Prima Pramac Racing standard bearer lasted just 24 hours, because in the long race came the reply from the reigning world champion, who was very good at pulling off a great comeback from 13th place on the starting grid of the Indonesian Grand Prix, which put him back in front by 18 points.

But it is equally true that if the Madrilenian had not made a sensational mistake, falling when he was in a solitary breakaway, with almost 3″ of advantage, he would most likely still be in the lead now. And if this is not the case, however, he cannot be blamed nothing to Ducati, who also on the island of Lombok had put him in a position to repeat the double at Motegi.

Despite this, there are still those who insinuate that in Borgo Panigale they wouldn’t like it at all if in the end the rider from Paolo Campinoti’s team were to come out on top. A speech that angers sports director Paolo Ciabatti, who spoke about it with his colleagues at GPOne.com.

Francesco Bagnaia, Ducati Team

Photo by: Dorna

“This speech irritates me, because those who know things know that the official team and Pramac have the same bikes. In Pramac there are seven Ducati engineers, Pecco and Martin also have the same updates, the latest being the fins on the forks” , Ciabatti said

“If Ducati didn’t want Martin to be able to fight for the World Championship, it wouldn’t give him the same options that Bagnaia has. If people think that Ducati doesn’t want Jorge to be able to fight for the title it’s unfair, because the company has these four under contract drivers (Bagnaia, Bastianini, Zarco and Martin) paid to win”.

“I know well that everyone expects the red team to win, also given the responsibilities towards the sponsors. But I repeat: if there was concern that Pramac could win, we wouldn’t give them the same updates as the factory team, putting Martin and Bagnaia in the same conditions,” he concluded.

Read also:

Jorge Martin, Pramac Racing

Photo by: Dorna