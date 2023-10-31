30 October 2023

Ciabatti: “Historic weekend for Ducati”

Ducati sporting director Paolo Ciabatti happily commented on the Borgo Panigale company’s dream weekend between MotoGP and Superbike.

“I think Buriram was one of the best races in recent years, the best possible spot for MotoGP – he told Gpone.com -. Three riders tried in every way to win and put on a show”.

“Congratulations to Jorge Martin who is in incredible form, but also well done to Pecco, who has been in difficulty on Saturday for a few races but always manages to find the right solution”.

The triumph in Superbike: “It was memorable, we won the Superbike title for the second time thanks to Bautista, and we know with certainty that the MotoGP champion will be a Ducati rider. It’s a historic event to be confirmed in the two championships.”

©Getty Images