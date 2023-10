“I find it fascinating that Ootmarsum used to be an important city in the Middle Ages, but other cities, Almelo, Hengelo and Enschede, all got railways and waterways. And they became large cities. While Ootmarsum was simply too remote, beautiful in the hills, as it were, asleep. As a result, it has retained some of the old character, which the other Twente cities no longer have. You feel it when you are in the Twente hills: you feel the old.”