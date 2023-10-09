Individual conversations and dedicated tactical moments, waiting for the first goal. Milan needs the one between the Nigerian and Pulisic to become the most luxurious ballot of the season

At Milanello they say that no, it would not be correct to say that he has lost his good humor. Samuel Chukwueze’s smile, however, is a little more stretched. Less exuberant than the first few days, that’s it. Understandable: his first two months at Milan did not go as he wanted, nor as the club, coach and fans imagined.